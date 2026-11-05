PM Modi Celebrates India's Rise To 114 Medals At Asian Para Games

PM Modi Celebrates India's Remarkable Para Games Performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India's progress at the Asian Para Games, highlighting the country's medal tally rising from 14 at the inaugural edition in 2010 to 114 in 2026, and praised the talent, determination and potential of its para-athletes. PM Modi, along with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, met and interacted with the para-athletes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Thursday.

In an X post after the interaction with the para-athletes, PM Modi said India's rise from 14 to 114 medals at the Asian Para Games reflected the immense talent and potential of its athletes. Highlighting 30 gold medals, five world records, nine Asian records and strong performances by debutants and women athletes, he said India now supports and encourages youngsters pursuing sports.

Reflecting on a Historic Medal Tally

“14 to 114. On one hand this is a number...a statistic of India's rise in the Asian Para Games. But, importantly, this meteoric rise suggests something else...the immense potential and talent of our athletes. This year we had: 30 Gold Medals + 5 World Records + 9 Asian Records + 4 events where Indians swept the entire podium! Two of my favourite data points: Of the 61 athletes making their Asian Para Games debut, 36 came back home with medals,” he said in the X post.

“There are 34 medal winners among 56 women athletes! Our athletes have shown that no dream is too big and no challenge too great when there is determination. Those days are long over when society frowned upon youngsters who wanted to pursue sports. Now, if you have the talent, India will support you and cheer for you. Come, play and shine,” he added.

Surpassing Previous Benchmarks

With 114 medals, India surpassed its previous edition's medal tally of 108, comprising 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals. India's performance at Aichi-Nagoya exceeded expectations, particularly as the contingent was significantly smaller than the one that competed in the previous edition. A total of 168 para-athletes represented India at the 2026 Games, compared to 309 athletes at Hangzhou. (ANI)

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