Himachal Youth Congress Suspends 13 Members Over Rally Attendance

Himachal Youth Congress Takes Disciplinary Action

The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress has suspended 13 of its functionaries for failing to attend the Congress-led 'Chalo Delhi' rally, citing their prolonged inactivity in the organisation and absence from important party programmes, State Youth Congress General Secretary Aryan Chauhan said on Thursday.

Speaking with ANI in Shimla, Chauhan said the 13 functionaries had been informed well in advance that participation in the rally was mandatory. However, they failed to attend the event and could not provide any convincing reason for their absence, such as medical emergencies or other serious circumstances.

Reasons Behind Expulsions

"These 13 people have been expelled from the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress. They had been informed much earlier that attending this important rally was mandatory. However, they failed to turn up, and the reasons given by them were not specific or serious enough to justify their absence," Chauhan said.

He further alleged that the functionaries had remained inactive in the Youth Congress for a considerable period and had also been absent from several protests, meetings and organisational programmes held over the past few months. Chauhan said their absence from the important rally was also a significant factor behind the disciplinary action, which was decided by the national leadership of the Youth Congress in consultation with the state leadership.

Significance of the Chalo Delhi Rally

Explaining the significance of the rally, he said the 'Chalo Delhi' programme was an important mobilisation exercise organised by the Congress and the INDIA bloc to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the country, particularly in the electoral process.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress believe that what is happening today amounts to a direct attack on the Constitution. Whenever there is interference with the Constitution, we will take to the streets. Whether it is the Congress, the INDIA bloc or any other organisation, we will continue to raise our voice through rallies and protests," he said.

He alleged that irregularities were taking place in different states in connection with the electoral process and said the rally was aimed at sending a strong message, particularly to the youth, that the opposition would not remain silent over such issues.

Future Course of Action

Regarding further action against the suspended functionaries, Chauhan said the matter was being handled by the national leadership and that he could not comment extensively on the decision at this stage. "Further discussions will take place with the leadership, and appropriate action will follow. However, no final or permanent decision has been taken so far. There are still opportunities for further consideration in the matter," he added.

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