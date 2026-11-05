Dhinidhi Desinghu Wins India's First Youth Olympic Swimming Medal

Once scared of even entering a swimming pool, 16-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu has emerged as one of India's finest swimmers, scripting history by winning the country's first-ever swimming medal at the Youth Olympic Games 2026 with a bronze in the women's 100m freestyle in Dakar, Senegal. The Bengaluru swimmer clocked a national record of 56.27 seconds in the final on Monday to secure the bronze medal, finishing behind Croatia's Ana Bobanović, who claimed gold in 55.89 seconds, and New Zealand's Alyssa Lawson, who took silver in 56.13 seconds. Dhinidhi's achievement also marked India's first medal at the ongoing edition of the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal. She became the first Indian female swimmer to reach a Youth Olympic Games final before going on to secure a place on the podium.

Overcoming Childhood Fears

However, her journey to becoming one of India's leading swimming talents began with an unusual struggle. As a young child, Dhinidhi was so frightened of water that she once ran back home in her swimsuit rather than enter a swimming pool. "I know I was really scared," Dhinidhi told Olympics after her medal-winning performance. "There's a story from when I was six or seven... We went to the pool during summer break... I went to the pool and then ran back home in my swimsuit because I just hated being there," she said, as per Olympics

Her parents eventually had to get into the pool themselves to persuade her to take swimming lessons. What began as a convenient activity because of the pool's proximity to their home gradually turned into a passion and, eventually, a competitive sporting pursuit. "I'm not really sure how I fell in love with swimming, but as the years went by, I grew to love it," she said.

A Rapid Rise to the Global Stage

Dhinidhi's rise has been remarkable, with the teenager already having experienced the biggest stage in international sport. At just 14, she became the youngest member of India's contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she got an opportunity to compete alongside some of the world's leading swimmers, including French star Leon Marchand. Her experience at the Olympics, particularly sharing the Olympic Village with athletes from across the world and competing in the same pool as swimmers she had previously watched on television, proved unforgettable.

At Dakar, Dhinidhi carried that experience into the pool. She clocked 56.80 seconds in the 100m freestyle heats, the third-fastest time overall, to qualify for the final. She then produced an improvement of 0.53 seconds, touching the wall in 56.27 seconds to set a new national record and secure India's historic bronze. "I wasn't really thinking about a medal. It was mostly about improving my time," she said, as per Olympics.

Support for Excellence

Her achievement has also drawn recognition from Bajaj Finserv, which announced its support for the Bengaluru swimmer earlier this year as part of its long-term commitment to nurturing young sporting talent in India, according to a press release from the financial conglomerate. Manav Mianwal, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and President – Digital Platforms, Bajaj Finance Ltd., said, "Dhinidhi's historic bronze is a proud moment for India and an inspiration for every young athlete who dares to dream big. Behind this medal are years of hard work, sacrifice and extraordinary determination. Her achievement shows that Indian talent can compete with the best in the world when individual talent is matched with collective support."

"At Bajaj Finserv, we believe champions must be supported long before they reach the podium. We are proud to be part of Dhinidhi's journey and congratulate her, her family and coaches on this remarkable milestone. We look forward to standing by her as she pursues seven greater achievements for India," he said, according to a press release from Bajaj Finserv. The partnership supports Dhinidhi's training, competition exposure, equipment, fitness and recovery requirements, with sports talent management company Baseline Ventures facilitating the association. From a child who once dreaded stepping into a swimming pool to becoming India's first Youth Olympic swimming medallist, Dhinidhi's journey represents another significant milestone for Indian swimming. (ANI)

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