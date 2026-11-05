Murphy Oil Signs Landmark Agreements With Mauritania

An historic day for the United States and Mauritania!

Murphy Oil Corporation, an American energy company, signed two production-sharing contracts with Mauritania's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum. Together, they will explore potential oil deposits off the coast of Mauritania.

Murphy Oil brings 100 years of experience and new funding to help build the future of oil and gas in Mauritania.

What does this agreement mean?

For Mauritania: New economic opportunities and a trusted American company to help develop Mauritania's natural resources.

For the United States: Closer ties with an important country on the Atlantic coast and new opportunities for American businesses in Africa.

Two countries, one shared goal: lasting prosperity for both our peoples. The United States Embassy in Nouakchott is proud to support this growing cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Mauritania.