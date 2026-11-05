Coca-Cola System Invests USD 1.22 Million To Strengthen Water Security In Namibia

As Namibia continues to face recurring droughts and growing water demand, the country's water resources are under increasing pressure. Windhoek is situated in one of the most water-stressed regions in sub-Saharan Africa, where low and unpredictable rainfall, combined with high evaporation rates, continues to challenge water availability and long-term water security.[1]

To help address these shared water challenges, the Coca-Cola system is investing USD 1.22 million in the //Gam-i Swakop Basin Resilience Project, designed to help strengthen water security and support ecosystem restoration in the Swakop River Basin, a vital water source for the city of Windhoek and surrounding communities.

The //Gam-i Swakop Basin Resilience Project aims to support improved water availability and help strengthen the resilience of the Swakop River Basin through nature-based solutions that support sustainable water resource management across the catchment area.

Implemented in collaboration with the Global Water Challenge (GWC) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Namibia, the project includes the construction of two sand storage dams, restoration of 235 hectares of land through the clearing of invasive alien plants, and the planting of 750 trees in river buffer zones and environmentally degraded areas within Windhoek's informal settlements. In addition, two boreholes will be drilled to support groundwater recharge in the Windhoek aquifer, and a water resilience action plan has been developed.

This work forms part of the Coca-Cola system's Africa Water Stewardship Initiative, launched in 2024. The initiative represents a nearly USD 25 million investment focused on helping address critical water-related challenges across 20 African countries by 2030.

“Because water challenges are local, our approach to water security is focused on local action and collaboration,” said Alfred Olajide, Vice President of East and Central Africa Operations at Coca‐Cola.“The Coca‐Cola system remains focused on helping to promote water stewardship, increasing water use efficiency, and treating and returning safe water to communities.”

Henry Friedrich, General Manager of Coca-Cola Namibia Bottling Company (CCNBC) added:“As part of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, we have a responsibility to assist those who face water scarcity and to help protect local water resources where we operate, especially in places with the biggest challenges. Through the Africa Water Stewardship Initiative, the system aims to help protect important watersheds and to improve access to water and sanitation in local communities.”

WWF Namibia Country Director, Dr Juliane Zeidler, said:“Water is one of Namibia's most precious and increasingly vulnerable resources. This project is an opportunity to demonstrate how investing in healthy ecosystems can deliver tangible benefits for people, while also helping communities become more resilient to future climate pressures. We hope the lessons and partnerships developed through this initiative can inform similar approaches elsewhere in the country.”

“Collaboration is essential to addressing shared water challenges effectively. Coca-Cola and its authorised bottlers continue to work with governments, businesses, and civil society organisations to design and implement strategic interventions,” concluded Olajide.

[1] ​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

ISSUED BY:

Ockert Jansen

Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Namibia

Tel: +26 481 145 8858

Email: ...

Eugene Ngumi

Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Senior Director

Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Franchise

Tel: +254 (111) 319589

Email: ...

Margretha Kampulu

Senior Communications Manager

World Wildlife Fund Namibia

Tel: +264 81 495 7846

...

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About Global Water Challenge:

Global Water Challenge (GWC) is a sector leader in mobilizing clean water access, advancing water security and community empowerment in high need regions around the world. Since 2005, GWC has positively impacted more than 3 million people across Africa, the Americas and Asia with improved WASH delivery while providing critical tools, data and best practices to reach millions more. With our 100+ multi-sector partners, we engage for action – catalyzing financial resources and driving innovative programming for sustainable, local solutions. For more information, please visit .

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WWF Namibia works with government, communities and private-sector partners to conserve biodiversity, strengthen climate resilience and promote the sustainable management of natural resources. Through collaborative conservation initiatives, sustainable livelihoods programmes and landscape-scale partnerships, WWF Namibia supports solutions that benefit both people and nature, helping to safeguard ecosystems, strengthen community resilience and contribute to a sustainable future for Namibia. By fostering collaboration across sectors and supporting locally driven approaches, WWF Namibia helps strengthen the stewardship of land, water and wildlife resources while creating opportunities for communities to thrive alongside healthy ecosystems. For more information, visit the WWF Namibia website: .