Burundi Strengthens Partnership With Catholic Relief Services

Ambassador Bosco Barege met with Sean L. Callahan, President and CEO of Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Bill O'Keefe at the Embassy of Burundi in Washington, D.C., to discuss the organization's longstanding humanitarian commitment and opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

Since 1961, Catholic Relief Services has played a significant role in advancing humanitarian assistance and sustainable development, making a lasting impact on vulnerable communities around the world. The meeting provided an opportunity to acknowledge CRS's valuable contributions and reflect on its continued efforts to improve livelihoods and promote sustainable development.

Burundi highly values its longstanding partnership with Catholic Relief Services and recognizes the important role the organization plays in supporting community development. Both sides expressed interest in further strengthening their collaboration, particularly in priority areas such as agriculture, education and youth empowerment.

The engagement reaffirmed a shared commitment to building resilient communities, creating opportunities for young people and advancing sustainable development initiatives that improve the well-being of the people of Burundi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Burundi, USA.