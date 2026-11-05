Australia's Property Market Has Changed: SMD Property Urges Buyers To Rethink Traditional Investment Strategies

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Adelaide, Australia, November 5th, 2026, ZEX PR WIR - As Australia's property market enters a period of declining values, higher borrowing costs and changing investment conditions, Adelaide-based buyer's agency SMD Property is urging homebuyers and property investors to reconsider traditional purchasing strategies and place greater emphasis on research, cash flow, property selection and long-term investment objectives.







According to Cotality's September 2026 Home Value Index, Australian dwelling values declined 1.1% during September, marking the sixth consecutive monthly fall and bringing national values 5.2% below their March peak.

However, market conditions differ significantly between cities, regional centres and individual suburbs. While some markets have experienced substantial corrections, others have demonstrated greater resilience, creating both risks and opportunities for buyers.

Manpreet Dhillon, Director and Principal Buyer's Agent at SMD Property, believes the changing market requires a different approach to property acquisition.

“The property market has changed, and buying strategies need to change with it,” said Dhillon.

“In a rapidly rising market, buyers could sometimes achieve capital growth even when their property selection wasn't ideal. Today's environment is less forgiving. Buyers need to understand exactly what they are purchasing, what the property is genuinely worth and whether their strategy can withstand changing market conditions.”

Moving Beyond the Traditional Buy-and-Hold Approach

SMD Property believes property investors should now consider a broader range of investment strategies rather than automatically following a conventional buy-and-hold approach focused predominantly on capital growth.

Depending on an investor's objectives, financial position, borrowing capacity and risk tolerance, alternative approaches worth evaluating include: Dhillon emphasised that no single strategy is appropriate for every investor.

“A high-growth property may suit one investor, while another may need stronger cash flow to support their borrowing capacity. Some buyers may benefit from a property with subdivision potential, while others may be better suited to a straightforward, lower-maintenance investment.”

“The key is to start with the buyer's circumstances and objectives, then identify the property and strategy that best support those goals - not the other way around.”

Why Yesterday's Property Prices May No Longer Tell the Full Story

Another growing concern for buyers is relying too heavily on historical sales data and automated property valuations.

Online valuation platforms and comparable sales reports remain useful research tools, but they may not fully capture rapidly changing conditions, particularly when recently negotiated transactions have not yet settled or appeared in publicly available records.

SMD Property believes buyers should supplement historical data with current local market intelligence, including recent comparable transactions, competing listings, buyer activity, vendor expectations and information obtained through established local industry relationships.

“A property that appeared good value three or six months ago may not represent the same value today,” Dhillon explained.

“Buyers need to understand what properties are actually transacting for, not simply what agents are asking or what an online estimate suggests. That's where current market knowledge and proper due diligence become particularly important.”

Market Corrections Can Also Create Opportunities

Despite the challenging outlook, SMD Property believes a declining national market does not necessarily mean buyers should abandon their purchasing plans.

Certain markets may offer more attractive entry prices, improved negotiating conditions or stronger rental fundamentals. Meanwhile, some regional and affordable housing markets have displayed greater resilience than parts of the capital-city market.

However, the agency cautions against assuming that lower property prices automatically mean better investments.

Buyers should assess local employment conditions, population trends, rental demand, vacancy rates, future housing supply, infrastructure, property condition and realistic holding costs before committing to a purchase.

“The objective shouldn't be to buy simply because a property has become cheaper,” said Dhillon.

“It should be to secure the right asset, at a defensible price, with a clear understanding of how that property fits into the buyer's long-term strategy.”

How SMD Property Supports Buyers in a Changing Market

Based in Adelaide and operating across Australia, SMD Property is an independent buyer's agency assisting homebuyers, property investors and clients exploring value-add and development opportunities.

Led by Director and Principal Buyer's Agent Adelaide, Manpreet Dhillon,, the agency combines tailored buying strategies, property research, established local industry relationships, access to on-market and off-market opportunities, detailed due diligence, property valuation assessments and negotiation support.

Drawing on Dhillon's experience in property investment and development, SMD Property focuses on helping clients make informed acquisition decisions aligned with their financial circumstances and long-term objectives.

“Our role is not simply to help somebody buy a property,” Dhillon said.

“It's to help them make a well-informed purchasing decision. Sometimes that means negotiating the right property at the right price. Other times, it means identifying risks, reconsidering the strategy or advising a client not to proceed.”

For more information about SMD Property and its buyer advocacy services, visit:

To discuss your property buying goals, book a complimentary Discovery Call:

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Disclaimer This article provides general property market commentary and information only. It does not constitute personal financial, investment, tax or legal advice. Property investment involves risks, including changes in market values, rental income, interest rates, taxation and borrowing conditions. Potential purchasers should undertake independent due diligence and obtain advice from appropriately qualified financial, taxation, legal and lending professionals before making investment decisions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.