Matthias Pelzer Joins SEDA, Expanding Its Asset Management & Portfolio Management Practice

New York, NY, November 5, 2026 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Matthias Pelzer joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Matthias has extensive knowledge of European fund management including operational and governance aspects which will prove invaluable to our clients,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Matthias Pelzer is an investment fund management, governance, and alternative investments expert with 27 years of experience across European investment fund and asset management markets, with particular expertise in UCITS and alternative investment structures. His expertise covers UCITS, AIFs, AIFMs and SPVs, with particular emphasis on fund governance, delegated responsibilities, portfolio and risk management, valuation oversight, complex cross-border structures, and disputes involving AIFs, AIFMs, and SPV structures.

Mr. Pelzer is the Founder and Managing Director of Prime Management Consult, where he advises on investment fund disputes, forensic reviews, governance matters, independent directorships, and senior interim management assignments. His recent mandates have included expert witness and independent expert appointments in complex fund-related disputes, including an international court proceeding involving claims exceeding USD 2 billion, a dispute involving institutional investors and fund managers, and assignments related to portfolio management, risk management, process governance, and investor loss assessments.

Previously, he served as Director, Risk & Valuation at Quantyx, where he helped establish the firm's Luxembourg operations and developed risk management and valuation frameworks for investment funds and alternative asset structures. He also held senior leadership positions at LRI Group, TMF Group, Intertrust Group, and LRI Invest, overseeing fund governance, portfolio management, alternative investment structures, regulatory matters, and client relationships across European investment fund markets.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Pelzer held positions across fund management, fund structuring, business development, outsourcing oversight, middle-office operations, and private banking at European Fund Administration Luxembourg, Allianz Global Investors, Nordea Investment Funds, Nordea Bank, and Bankgesellschaft Berlin. Through these roles, he developed extensive experience in investment fund operations, portfolio oversight, alternative investments, and financial services governance.

He is the founder and former Executive Board Member of the Luxembourg Capital Markets Association and has actively participated in industry initiatives with ALFI and Luxembourg for Finance. He serves as an independent director for investment fund and corporate structures and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and finance roadshows.

Mr. Pelzer brings extensive expertise in alternative investments, fund governance, portfolio management, risk and valuation oversight, and complex investment fund structures. His experience includes advising boards, fund managers, investors, and financial institutions on governance, regulatory, operational, and dispute-related matters.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and high-quality expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

Contact Information:

Name: Peter Selman

Email:...

Job Title: Managing Partner



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