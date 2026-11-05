Supremex Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Supremex Inc.: Announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Total revenue was $76.2 million, up 16.1% from $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, marking a fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Net earnings of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, versus net earnings of $9.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in the third quarter of 2025. Supremex Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.12.
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