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Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Obsidian Energy Ltd.


Date: 2026-11-05 10:08:52

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Obsidian Energy Ltd.: Reports financial results for the third quarter of 2026. The Company recorded net income of $18.0 million ($0.27 per share basic) compared to net income of $16.8 million ($0.25 per share basic) in 2025. In 2026, net income was driven by strong production revenues mainly due to higher oil prices. Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.41 at $13.33.

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