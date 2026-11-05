Ballard Power Systems
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Ballard Power Systems: Today announced that its FCmove®-SC fuel cell engine will make its series-production debut in the new-generation Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen transit bus. This milestone follows the extension of the companies' long-term supply agreement, broadens the scope of cooperation and reflects their continued commitment to advancing hydrogen bus technology. Ballard Power Systems shares T are trading down $0.12 at $2.09.
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