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Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.


Date: 2026-11-05 10:08:51

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.: And Headwater Exploration Inc. announced that independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services, has recommended that shareholders of Tamarack and shareholders of Headwater vote "FOR" the special resolutions approving the proposed arrangement involving Headwater, Tamarack, Tributary Exploration Inc., Headwater Shareholders and Tamarack Shareholders. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.13 at $11.63.

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Baystreet.ca

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