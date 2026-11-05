Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Lightspeed Commerce Inc.: Today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Second quarter revenue of $323.8 million and organic revenue growth of 15% year-over-year. Gross profit of $142.8 million and organic gross profit growth of 11% year-over-year Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares T are trading down $1.92 at $14.22.
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