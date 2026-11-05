Associate Professor in Natural Resources Management, University of Zambia

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Bridget Bwalya is an Associate Professor in the School of Natural and Applied Sciences at the University of Zambia. Her research interests include food systems, smallholder agriculture, climate smart agriculture, land resources governance, gender and development, invasive alien species, and politics of international agricultural development aid. She is previously a Fellow of the Food Systems Network (FSNET)-Africa, and a Senior Researcher at the Nordic Africa Institute in Sweden. Prof. Bwalya's experience covers providing high-level technical support and consultancy on climate change and natural resource policies, including land, forests, wildlife, biodiversity and agriculture, with a focus on social impact assessment and inclusivity. She also delivers and oversees training of students at the University of Zambia. Ptof. Bwalya received a Master of Science Degree in Management of Natural Resources and Sustainable Agriculture and a PhD in Environment and Development studies (Sustainable Farming Systems and Natural Resource Governance) from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences



2025–present Focal Point for Zambia, Scientific and Technical Review Panel, Convention on Wetlands

2024–present Associate professor, University of Zambia

2017–2024 Senior lecturer, University of Zambia

2021–2023 Post Doctoral Fellow, Food Systems Research Network for Africa

2020–2021 Senior Researcher, Africa Scholars Programme, The Nordic Africa Institute

2007–2017 Lecturer, University of Zambia 2013–2014 Post Doctoral Fellow, Umea University



2012 Norwegian University of Life Sciences, PhD. Environment and Development Studies

2007 Norwegian University of Life Sciences, MSc. Management of Naturel Resources and Sustainable Agriculture 2003 University of Zambia, BSc. Natural Resources



Fellow, Zambia Academy of Sciences Fellow, Agricultural Institute of Zambia

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships