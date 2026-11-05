Franklin Glozah

Associate Professor of Behavioural Science in Health, University of Ghana

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Franklin N. Glozah's research broadly focuses on adolescent health and well-being, with particular emphasis on psychosocial risk and protective factors influencing mental health and health-related behaviours. His work examines issues such as gambling, substance use, violence, bullying including cyberbullying, physical activity, and eating habits within diverse social and public health contexts. His research is grounded in implementation outcomes, with a strong interest in the co-creation, adaptation and evaluation of health interventions, including within the context of tropical and infectious diseases of poverty. He also has expertise in psychometrics, particularly the development, cultural adaptation, and validation of measurement instruments, as well as quantitative and qualitative research methods and social and health data analysis.

Professor Glozah has extensive experience in higher education teaching, research, supervision, and academic leadership. Prior to joining the University of Ghana School of Public Health, he held several academic leadership positions, including Head of Department and Dean of Faculty. He teaches and supervises students at bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels in areas such as Fundamentals of Implementation Research, Advanced Implementation Research, Social Science Data Management and Report Writing, Statistics for Social Sciences, and Psychological Influence on Health. Since 2019, he has served as the Focal Person for the WHO/TDR Global Africa Node at the University of Ghana, supporting research capacity strengthening, mentorship of early career researchers, and research collaboration across Africa. He is also the University of Ghana representative on the Public Health Steering Group of the Worldwide Universities Network.

–present Associate Professor of Behavioural Science in Health, University of Ghana

Experience