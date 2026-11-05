Gavin Furrey
- Assistant Professor, Political Science, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
My published body of work is on processes of racialization, settler colonialism, and resistance to these primarily in the field of education policy. I am currently finishing my PhD at the University of Ottawa, as well as beginning my post as a professeur régulier at the Université du Québec à Montréal.
Previously I worked for the Cree School Board in strategic planning and project management.Experience
- 2022–2026 Project Development Officer, Cree School Board
- 2020 Université de Montréal, M.Sc. Political Science 2017 Northern Arizona University, B.A. International Affairs
- 2026 Native Voice, Settler Choice: Oceti Sakowin Charter Schools and the Contradictions of South Dakota School Choice Policies Auteurs, Ethnic Studies Review 2024 Who's indoctrinating whom?: searching for anti-racist ideology in educational policy since 2020, Journal of Curriculum Studies 2024 Pedagogical and strategic blind spots: Critical and Indigenous theories of education in dialogue, Policy Futures in Education 2023 Political responses to Black Lives Matter in education, Ethnic Studies Review 2020 Résister à l'Amérique multiculturelle: les défauts démocratiques dans la ((Dry Hate)) de l'Arizona, Possibles
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