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Gavin Furrey

Gavin Furrey


Date: 2026-11-05 10:05:55

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Political Science, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Profile Articles

My published body of work is on processes of racialization, settler colonialism, and resistance to these primarily in the field of education policy. I am currently finishing my PhD at the University of Ottawa, as well as beginning my post as a professeur régulier at the Université du Québec à Montréal.

Previously I worked for the Cree School Board in strategic planning and project management.

Experience
  • 2022–2026 Project Development Officer, Cree School Board
Education
  • 2020 Université de Montréal, M.Sc. Political Science
  • 2017 Northern Arizona University, B.A. International Affairs
Publications
  • 2026 Native Voice, Settler Choice: Oceti Sakowin Charter Schools and the Contradictions of South Dakota School Choice Policies Auteurs, Ethnic Studies Review
  • 2024 Who's indoctrinating whom?: searching for anti-racist ideology in educational policy since 2020, Journal of Curriculum Studies
  • 2024 Pedagogical and strategic blind spots: Critical and Indigenous theories of education in dialogue, Policy Futures in Education
  • 2023 Political responses to Black Lives Matter in education, Ethnic Studies Review
  • 2020 Résister à l'Amérique multiculturelle: les défauts démocratiques dans la ((Dry Hate)) de l'Arizona, Possibles

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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