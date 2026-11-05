Imagine Newsletter: The Power Of Plankton

Christopher Bird and Clive Trueman at the University of Southampton found that sharks living in coastal waters, such as the great white or reef sharks, had been feeding close to where they were caught. Sharks in the open ocean, such as mako sharks, appeared to get most of their food from a specific plankton postcode, no matter where in the world they were caught. And knowing where sharks feed helps protect them.

Read more: How plankton help control clouds over the world's most remote oceans

Plankton help control the formation of clouds

“Clouds are made up of many tiny droplets of water that have condensed from water vapour onto microscopic particles floating in the Earth's atmosphere. These particles are known as cloud condensation nuclei. Plankton essentially help provide clouds with these nuclei to form around,” says Daniel Grosvenor, a researcher at the University of Leeds.

His team found that more cloud droplets tended to occur above patches of the ocean with more plankton. Plankton could influence cloud albedo (the amount of energy from the Sun that's reflected back to space). Grosvenor's study also suggests that, in a lifeless ocean without phytoplankton, the Southern Ocean's surface would probably be“somewhat warmer”.