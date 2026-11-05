Zelensky Discusses Return Of Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia With Andorran PM

The head of state announced this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"The Prime Minister of the Principality of Andorra, Xavier Espot Zamora, and I discussed joint efforts to bring back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," he wrote.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine was working extensively with the Vatican, Middle Eastern countries and other partners to secure the children's return.

"So far, 2790 children out of more than 20 thousand abducted have been brought home. But every time, it's a challenge: finding, verifying, proving, and bringing them back. And every time, Russia obstructs the process," he said.

Zelensky: Increased US aid can force Putin to reconsider plans to continue war

According to Zelensky, the two sides discussed concrete steps Andorra could take to help. Zelensky said they had agreed that their teams would get in touch and work together.

The head of state added that they had also discussed ways in which Andorra could support Ukraine's energy sector.

"I briefed the Prime Minister on the situation with Russian strikes and the consequences of these attacks. Any support for our energy sector now and throughout the winter can help our people," Zelensky added.