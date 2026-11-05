US-Bangla Plans USD 22 Million Investment In Ground Equipment

The private carrier currently operates around 590 GSE units and will add another 146 within the next three to four months. The new units will include pushback tractors and tow bars, baggage belt loaders, baggage tractors, passenger boarding stairs, ground power units, air start units, catering trucks, water and lavatory service trucks, and other ramp support equipment.

US-Bangla said punctuality depends not only on aircraft but also on modern ground handling equipment, skilled manpower, and integrated operational management. It aims to improve on-time performance and ensure international-standard passenger services with the new additions.

In line with the government's Electric Vehicle Industry Development Policy, the airline plans to introduce 80 electric vehicles at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka. Work to set up the required charging infrastructure is underway.

Once the infrastructure is ready, the electric vehicles will be used in various ground operations. US-Bangla expects this to reduce dependence on conventional fuel and cut local carbon emissions.

The release noted that many airports worldwide already have charging facilities for electric ground vehicles. Examples include New York's John F. Kennedy, Amsterdam Schiphol, Dubai International, Singapore Changi, Sydney, and Delhi airports.

US-Bangla currently serves 14 international destinations across 10 countries with a fleet of 25 aircraft. It is set to receive 21 more Boeing 737 family jets by December 2027, with plans to launch around 16 new international destinations. The expanded ground support capacity is also part of the airline's plan to establish regional hubs in Chattogram and Sylhet.

The airline said that government initiatives, including the construction of the Third Terminal at HSIA and wider airport infrastructure improvements, are creating new opportunities for Bangladesh's aviation industry, adding that it remains committed to expanding its operational capabilities and strengthening private-sector investment in line with these national efforts.