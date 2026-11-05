Saudia Unveils New Premium Economy Class Seat At WTM London

Positioned between economy and business class, the new cabin is expected to offer passengers additional comfort, space, and privacy, with the seats featuring a pitch of up to 43 inches, a 15.5-inch entertainment screen, an extendable calf rest, enhanced privacy, and additional personal storage.

Passengers will be able to experience the new premium economy cabin aboard newly delivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners in 2027. The airline will also install the product on selected Airbus A330s, Boeing 777s, and 787s in its existing fleet through a phased retrofit program.

Saudia Chief Commercial Officer Arved von zur Muehlen described the introduction of premium economy as another step in improving the choices and comfort available to passengers.

He said the airline will continue investing in its onboard products and services, noting that WTM London offered an opportunity to showcase the progress to international partners and demonstrate the progress in passenger experience.

Alongside the premium economy seat, the Saudi Arabian flag carrier also showcased its latest business class product aboard the Airbus A321XLR, which joined its fleet earlier this year.

The airline is the first carrier in the Middle East and Africa to operate the type. The aircraft features 24 business class suites with fully flat beds and direct aisle access, along with 120 economy class seats.

Saudia also presented a selection of onboard amenities and hospitality offerings across its cabins, including amenity kits and dining service ware.