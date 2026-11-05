Regent Visits Officer Injured In Amman Terror Attack
AMMAN, Nov. 5 (Petra) - HRH Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, the Regent, visited on Thursday a security officer receiving treatment at the King Hussein Medical Center (KHMC) after sustaining injuries during the line of duty in a terrorist attack in Amman.
Prince Feisal expressed his wishes for the officer's swift recovery and extended his deepest condolences over the martyrdom of Corporal Jawad Al-Salaytah, who was killed in the same terrorist incident.
His Royal Highness confirmed that His Majesty King Abdullah II is closely following the ongoing investigation into the attack, reiterating firm condemnation of any act targeting the security and safety of the Jordanian people.
//Petra// AA
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