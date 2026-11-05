Interior Minister Visits Officer Injured In Amman Terrorist Attack
Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya visited the Public Security Directorate (PSD) officer injured in Thursday's terrorist attack at King Hussein Medical City to check on his health and assess his medical care.
During the visit, Faraya received updates on the officer's medical status and treatment progress, expressing his wishes for his full and speedy recovery.
//Petra// HA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment