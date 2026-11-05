Interior Minister Visits Officer Injured In Amman Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya visited the Public Security Directorate (PSD) officer injured in Thursday's terrorist attack at King Hussein Medical City to check on his health and assess his medical care.

During the visit, Faraya received updates on the officer's medical status and treatment progress, expressing his wishes for his full and speedy recovery.

//Petra// HA