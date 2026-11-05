King In Talks With Kazakhstan President: Jordan Will Not Falter In Its Fight Against Terrorism, Extremism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Astana, Nov. 5 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II, during talks with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Thursday, emphasised that Jordan will not falter in its fight against terrorism and extremism, nor will it allow anyone to threaten its security or harm its citizens.

His Majesty commended Kazakhstan's efforts in co-hosting a new round of the Aqaba Process meetings, which are being held under the theme Security in the Field of Artificial Intelligence, noting that this reflects a shared commitment to addressing regional and international security challenges.

During talks attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy the King highlighted the deep-rooted ties and friendship between the two countries, their mutual respect, and shared commitment to peace and stability.

His Majesty emphasised Jordan's commitment to advancing cooperation with Kazakhstan in key sectors, such as trade, investment, technology, defence, mining, uranium, and tourism, noting the importance of establishing a direct flight route between the two countries.

Regarding developments in the region, the King underscored that the two-state solution is the only path towards achieving peace and stability, noting that Israel cannot be allowed to continue its attacks in Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank, nor its attempts to violate the sovereignty of Arab states.

His Majesty called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to bring an end to the escalation in the region, stressing that Jordan would continue to work with its partners, including Kazakhstan, to achieve stability.

For his part, President Tokayev said that Jordan is a time-tested and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world, noting that the two countries share the same views on many regional and international issues.

President Tokayev also emphasised that economic integration is the driving force of relations between the two countries, highlighting the importance of agreements in trade, investment, industry, agriculture, energy, and technology.

During the visit, the Kazakhstan president also presented the Order of Al Farabi to the King. The Order of Al Farabi symbolises the close ties between Kazakhstan and the Arab world in the fields of science and Islamic studies, and is the first of its kind to be awarded to a head of state.

His Majesty bestowed on President Tokayev the Order of Al Hussein bin Ali, in recognition of the distinguished relations between the two countries and their peoples.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Hamzeh Al Omari attended the talks.

//Petra// HA