ACT Expo 2027 Opens Registration, Unveils Agenda Focused On Reducing Fleet Costs And Accelerating Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With diesel prices over $6 per gallon, the largest fleet technology conference returns to Las Vegas May 17–20, bringing together the technologies, strategies, and industry leaders helping fleets reduce costs, improve safety, maximize uptime, and stay competitive.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Expo today announced the opening of early bird registration and released its 2027 conference agenda, bringing together the technologies, strategies, and real-world fleet experiences operators need to improve performance and protect their bottom line. Taking place May 17–20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, ACT Expo 2027 brings together fleet operators, shippers, vehicle manufacturers, technology innovators, and industry leaders for a comprehensive program spanning advanced vehicle technologies, diesel and alternative fuels, AI, automation, fleet safety, infrastructure, and operational efficiency.

Designed for the entire fleet leadership team-from operations and maintenance to safety, technology, finance, IT, and sustainability-the agenda tackles the decisions that directly impact fleet performance and profitability. At the top of fleet concerns, U.S. on-highway diesel prices reached a record weekly average of $6.53 per gallon in September 2026, with prices projected to remain elevated through 2027, highlighting the need for technologies and strategies that address the issue. ACT Expo's program uniquely combines the latest technology innovations with real-world fleet results, giving attendees the insights they need to make confident purchasing and investment decisions.

“With fuel and operating costs continuing to climb, and the technological complexity of today's commercial vehicles ever-increasing, fleet leaders can't afford to stand still,” said Erik Neandross, founder of ACT Expo.“Every investment decision matters, and understanding which technologies can deliver real savings and operational improvements has never been more critical. ACT Expo brings together the technologies, industry leaders, and real-world fleet experiences that operators need to reduce costs, improve performance, and stay competitive. This isn't just a sustainability conversation anymore; it's a business imperative.”

2027 Program Highlights

Shaped by input from ACT Expo's Fleet Planning Committee, whose members collectively manage hundreds of thousands of commercial vehicles, and other industry stakeholders, the 2027 agenda focuses on the technologies, operational challenges, and investment decisions that matter most to fleets. Programming will examine how fleets are:



Reducing fuel and operating costs through advancements in diesel technology, aerodynamics, vehicle efficiency, right-sizing, telematics, and AI-enabled fleet management.

Using AI, connected vehicle data, and predictive technologies to improve maintenance, asset utilization, uptime, safety, and operational decision-making.

Deploying autonomy in real-world fleet operations, with a focus on what early commercial applications are revealing about safety, productivity, workforce impacts, and scalability.

Navigating changing vehicle and emissions requirements, including the operational, maintenance, purchasing, and replacement-cycle implications of next-generation engines.

Improving fleet safety and reducing risk through advanced driver assistance systems, AI-enabled safety tools, vehicle technology, and better use of fleet data.

Building stronger business cases for technology investments, with sessions focused on total cost of ownership, vehicle-to-mission matching, deployment economics, and measurable ROI.

Evaluating the right technologies for the right applications, including diesel, natural gas, electric, hybrid, hydrogen, and other emerging powertrain solutions.

Supply, cost, and access to alternative fuels, including renewable diesel, biodiesel, and traditional and renewable natural gas, hydrogen and propane. Scaling EV infrastructure and overcoming energy challenges, including scaling operations, temporary and megawatt charging solutions, energy management, utility coordination, and new technologies.

The program features real-world fleet case studies, C-suite perspectives, technical workshops and sector-specific discussions. Visit to view the full program.

Continuing Education Credit

For the second consecutive year, ACT Expo will offer continuing education credit opportunities for fleet professionals. In 2026, more than 25 conference sessions and 10 workshops were approved for credit through NAFA Fleet Management Association and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). Details on eligible 2027 sessions and workshops will be announced as they are finalized.

Expo Hall and Ride & Drive

The ACT Expo exhibit hall, open May 18-19, will feature more than 400 exhibitors and sponsors, over 200 advanced commercial vehicles, and one of the industry's most comprehensive showcases of technologies transforming commercial transportation. Attendees can explore the latest medium- and heavy-duty trucks, commercial vans, buses, and off-road equipment alongside innovations in AI, autonomous driving, fleet management, vehicle efficiency, safety, alternative fuels, and charging infrastructure.

The expansive exhibit floor gives fleet operators a unique opportunity to compare competing solutions side by side, connect directly with manufacturers and technology providers, and identify the products and partners best suited to their operations. The Expo Hall Theater will also feature product demonstrations and discussions highlighting emerging technologies.

The ACT Expo Ride & Drive takes the experience a step further, putting attendees behind the wheel of the latest advanced commercial vehicles. Fleet operators can experience vehicle performance, handling, safety features, and driver comfort firsthand, with manufacturer representatives available to answer questions about range, maintenance, infrastructure requirements, and total cost of ownership.

Registration and New Team Offers

Registration is open at , with early bird rates through December 11, 2026. Fleets and shippers can now bring more of their team for less, with two new registration offers:



Fleet & Shipper Team Package: Buy two passes and receive additional qualifying team passes complimentary First-Time Fleet and Shipper Offer: Qualified fleets and shippers may be eligible for a complimentary pass

ACT Expo 2027 is supported by presenting sponsors Daimler Truck North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Geotab. Visit to register and learn more.

About ACT Expo

ACT Expo is North America's largest fleet technology conference and expo, covering the vehicles, fuels, infrastructure, and digital technologies that improve commercial fleet performance. Produced by WSP, and recognized by Trade Show Executive magazine as one of the nation's Gold 100 events, ACT Expo brings together fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure providers, and technology developers to share emerging solutions to the most pressing challenges and opportunities in commercial transportation, especially decarbonization. ACT Expo hosts approximately 10,000 attendees from 50+ countries, 275+ speakers, 200+ vehicles on display, and 400+ exhibitors and sponsors.

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