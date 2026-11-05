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Global Roofing Market: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach $377.73 Billion As Climate Resilience, Energy Upgrades, And AI-Enabled Inspections Drive 5% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-05 10:03:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Roofing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global roofing market research report provides an in-depth assessment of industry growth, technology adoption, regional demand, and competitive priorities. The market is projected to reach USD 280.97 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 5.00% to USD 377.73 billion by 2032. Aging building stock, climate-resilience requirements, energy-code upgrades, and sustained repair-and-replacement activity are driving this growth.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Roofing systems increasingly serve as integral components of building energy strategies, insurance risk profiles, and decarbonization plans. Indicators from the International Energy Agency and the UN Environment Programme highlight buildings' substantial share of global energy use and energy-related emissions, strengthening demand for:

  • High-performance and insulation-integrated roofing
  • Cool and reflective roof systems
  • Solar-ready roofing
  • Durable membranes and waterproofing solutions
  • Impact-, wind-, and fire-resistant assemblies

These insights support strategic planning by clarifying where resilience, energy performance, and lifecycle value are creating commercial opportunities.

Transformative Industry Shifts

The market is moving beyond low-cost installation toward lifecycle performance, code compliance, and climate resilience. Severe weather and insurance losses are increasing demand for impact-resistant shingles, metal roofing, wind-rated assemblies, fire-rated systems, and advanced inspection practices.

Commercial building owners are prioritizing single-ply membranes, reflective coatings, insulation upgrades, vapor control, drainage performance, and preventive maintenance. Residential demand remains closely linked to reroofing, home improvement spending, insurance activity, housing quality, and storm recovery.

Artificial Intelligence in Roofing

Artificial intelligence is improving inspection, estimating, procurement, safety, and project management. AI-supported drones, aerial imagery, geospatial analytics, and computer vision can identify damage, calculate roof area, assess material condition, prioritize maintenance, and streamline insurance documentation.

Contractors and manufacturers are also applying AI to lead scoring, demand forecasting, crew scheduling, inventory management, quality control, and claims processing. The analysis enables decision-makers to evaluate digital investments based on operational value rather than technology adoption alone.

Regional Market Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Urbanization, infrastructure investment, industrial expansion, and residential construction support demand across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.
  • North America: Reroofing, severe weather, insurance claims, wildfire and hail exposure, energy codes, and commercial refurbishment favor premium systems.
  • Europe: Renovation policies, circular construction, energy-efficiency requirements, and insulation-integrated assemblies shape demand.
  • Latin America: Urban housing, logistics facilities, industrial construction, and heat-reflective products present growth opportunities.
  • Middle East and Africa: Heat resistance, cooling-load management, urbanization, affordable housing, and climate-appropriate durability remain central priorities.

Regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for market entry strategies, portfolio localization, and investment risk mitigation.

Economic Group and Country Highlights

ASEAN demand reflects urban growth, manufacturing, tourism, logistics, and the need for materials suited to humidity, heavy rainfall, and typhoons. GCC markets emphasize cooling efficiency and large commercial, industrial, aviation, and energy projects. The European Union prioritizes renovation and low-carbon envelopes, while BRICS economies benefit from housing, infrastructure, and industrial expansion. G7 markets lead in advanced technology, labor-saving systems, sustainable materials, and solar readiness.

The United States remains strong in reroofing, shingles, membranes, coatings, and storm restoration. Canada emphasizes snow-load and cold-climate performance; Mexico benefits from nearshoring-related construction; and Brazil requires affordable, heat- and moisture-resistant products. Major European markets focus on renovation and insulation, while Australia prioritizes bushfire, cyclone, heat, water-management, and solar-ready performance.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Develop durable, energy-efficient, code-compliant, and climate-resilient product portfolios.
  • Expand cool roofing, advanced membranes, metal systems, roof coatings, and solar-compatible solutions.
  • Invest in drone inspections, AI-enabled estimating, workforce training, safety, and digital documentation.
  • Use weather, code, insurance, performance, and contractor-demand data to improve inventory and specification-driven sales.
  • Build recurring maintenance offerings that extend roof life and strengthen customer relationships.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to grow from USD 280.97 billion in 2026 to USD 377.73 billion by 2032.
  • Resilience, energy performance, reroofing, and lifecycle value are the primary growth drivers.
  • AI is advancing inspection accuracy, estimating efficiency, planning, and claims workflows.
  • Regional success depends on aligning products with climate exposure, regulation, and construction activity.
  • Integrated materials, digital capabilities, installation quality, and maintenance services offer the strongest competitive advantage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 192
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $280.97 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $377.73 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Roofing Market, by Roofing Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Pitched Roofing
7.3. Flat Roofing
7.4. Specialty Roofing
8. Roofing Market, by Material Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bituminous Based
8.2.1. Asphalt shingles
8.2.2. BUR Systems
8.3. Metal Based
8.3.1. Steel
8.3.2. Aluminum
8.3.3. Copper
8.4. Mineral / Ceramic Based
8.4.1. Clay Tiles
8.4.2. Concrete Tiles
8.5. Polymer / Synthetic Based
8.5.1. PVC Membranes
8.5.2. TPO Membranes
9. Roofing Market, by Installation Type
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. New Construction
9.3. Renovation/Replacement
10. Roofing Market, by Distribution Channel
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Direct Sales
10.3. Distributors/Wholesalers
10.4. Online Sales
11. Roofing Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Commercial
11.2.1. Hospitality
11.2.2. Office
11.2.3. Retail
11.3. Industrial
11.3.1. Manufacturing
11.3.2. Warehousing
11.4. Residential
12. Roofing Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Roofing Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Roofing Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. Germany
14.4. United States
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. India
14.7. Australia
14.8. Japan
14.9. Canada
14.10. France
14.11. Mexico
14.12. Italy
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Russia
14.15. Spain
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. 3M Company
16.2. Alcan Products Ltd.
16.3. American Building Components
16.4. Atlas Roofing Corporation
16.5. BASF SE
16.6. Carlisle Companies Inc.
16.7. CertainTeed by Saint-Gobain SA
16.8. DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.
16.9. DOW Chemical Company
16.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
16.11. Duro-Last, Inc.
16.12. Englert Inc.
16.13. Etex SA
16.14. GAF Materials LLC
16.15. IKO Industries Ltd.
16.16. Johns Manville Corporation by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
16.17. Kingspan Group
16.18. LafargeHolcim Ltd.
16.19. Owens Corning Corporation
16.20. Pruszynski Ltd.
16.21. Safal Group
16.22. Standard Industries Inc.
16.23. TAMKO Building Products LLC
16.24. Tata BlueScope Steel Limited
16.25. Wienerberger AG
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [399]
For more information about this report visit

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