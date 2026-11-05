Global Roofing Market: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach $377.73 Billion As Climate Resilience, Energy Upgrades, And AI-Enabled Inspections Drive 5% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$280.97 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$377.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Roofing Market, by Roofing Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Pitched Roofing
7.3. Flat Roofing
7.4. Specialty Roofing
8. Roofing Market, by Material Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bituminous Based
8.2.1. Asphalt shingles
8.2.2. BUR Systems
8.3. Metal Based
8.3.1. Steel
8.3.2. Aluminum
8.3.3. Copper
8.4. Mineral / Ceramic Based
8.4.1. Clay Tiles
8.4.2. Concrete Tiles
8.5. Polymer / Synthetic Based
8.5.1. PVC Membranes
8.5.2. TPO Membranes
9. Roofing Market, by Installation Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. New Construction
9.3. Renovation/Replacement
10. Roofing Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Direct Sales
10.3. Distributors/Wholesalers
10.4. Online Sales
11. Roofing Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Commercial
11.2.1. Hospitality
11.2.2. Office
11.2.3. Retail
11.3. Industrial
11.3.1. Manufacturing
11.3.2. Warehousing
11.4. Residential
12. Roofing Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Roofing Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Roofing Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. Germany
14.4. United States
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. India
14.7. Australia
14.8. Japan
14.9. Canada
14.10. France
14.11. Mexico
14.12. Italy
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Russia
14.15. Spain
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. 3M Company
16.2. Alcan Products Ltd.
16.3. American Building Components
16.4. Atlas Roofing Corporation
16.5. BASF SE
16.6. Carlisle Companies Inc.
16.7. CertainTeed by Saint-Gobain SA
16.8. DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.
16.9. DOW Chemical Company
16.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
16.11. Duro-Last, Inc.
16.12. Englert Inc.
16.13. Etex SA
16.14. GAF Materials LLC
16.15. IKO Industries Ltd.
16.16. Johns Manville Corporation by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
16.17. Kingspan Group
16.18. LafargeHolcim Ltd.
16.19. Owens Corning Corporation
16.20. Pruszynski Ltd.
16.21. Safal Group
16.22. Standard Industries Inc.
16.23. TAMKO Building Products LLC
16.24. Tata BlueScope Steel Limited
16.25. Wienerberger AG
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [399]
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