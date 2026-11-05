TRUNNANO Announces Major Breakthrough In Carbon Fiber-Modified Silicon Nitride-Bonded Silicon Carbide Ceramics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUOYANG, China, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO (Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd.), a globally leading supplier of chemicals and nanomaterials, recently announced a major technological breakthrough in carbon fiber-modified silicon nitride-bonded silicon carbide (Si3N4-SiC) ceramic products. This achievement successfully overcomes the industry pain point of traditional ceramics being "high in hardness but brittle," providing a revolutionary high-performance solution for industrial wear-resistant and high-temperature structural components under extreme operating conditions. Traditional Si3N4-SiC ceramics often face difficulties in preparation, including insufficient interfacial bonding strength between the two phases, difficulty in achieving target density, and intrinsic brittleness leading to easy fracture. To address this, the TRUNNANO R&D team, led by General Manager Roger Luo, innovatively adopted a "nano-interface regulation + carbon fiber directional bridging" composite modification process. This successfully solved the problem of carbon fiber agglomeration in the matrix, achieved strong interfacial bonding between the fibers and the ceramic matrix, and effectively dissipated fracture energy through crack deflection and fiber pull-out mechanisms.



TRUNNANO Carbon Fiber-Modified Silicon Nitride-Bonded Silicon Carbide Ceramic Crucible "Our mission is to use advanced materials to solve real-world challenges in industry," said Roger Luo, General Manager of TRUNNANO. "After rigorous testing, the upgraded carbon fiber-modified ceramics have achieved a flexural strength increase of approximately 20% or more compared to traditional products, and a significant leap of nearly 35% in fracture toughness (KIC). This not only significantly extends the service life of mechanical components under harsh operating conditions but also demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with top-tier advanced manufacturing materials." This breakthrough product achieves the coexistence of high strength and outstanding toughness, with greatly enhanced thermal shock resistance and mechanical impact resistance. At the same time, it possesses extremely high density and excellent wear and corrosion resistance, maintaining dimensional stability even in harsh environments with strong acids, strong bases, and high-velocity particle erosion. In addition, the material has outstanding high-temperature stability, maintaining mechanical properties over the long term in thermal environments such as high-temperature kilns. TRUNNANO can also provide professional customized solutions from powder formulation to sintering and forming according to customer operating conditions. Performance Comparison:

Performance Metric Traditional Unmodified Si3N4-SiC Ceramics TRUNNANO Carbon Fiber-Modified Ceramics Flexural Strength Relatively low, susceptible to interfacial defects Increased by 20% or more, dense and stable structure Fracture Toughness (KIC) High intrinsic brittleness, easy to fracture Increased by nearly 35%, impact and thermal shock resistant Friction and Wear Performance Relatively high friction coefficient, average wear rate Optimized self-lubricity, extremely low wear rate Thermal Shock Resistance Easy to crack under sudden temperature changes Crack deflection mechanism effective, resistant to rapid cooling and heating Service Life Limited life, requires regular replacement Ultra-long life, significantly reduced maintenance costs

This product is highly suitable for manufacturing key components such as mechanical seal rings, mud pump plungers, high-temperature bearings, and crucibles for non-ferrous metal smelting, providing reliable wear and impact protection in high-end industrial fields including petrochemicals, mining machinery, and semiconductor manufacturing.

This breakthrough further consolidates TRUNNANO's position as a leading innovator in the fields of nano building energy conservation and advanced materials. The company has a professional R&D team and a well-equipped laboratory, continuously promoting the application of nanotechnology in high-end manufacturing.







TRUNNANO Si3N4-SiC Ceramic Products

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO (Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd.) is a trusted global chemical material supplier and manufacturer with over 12 years of industry experience. As a leading innovator in the fields of nanomaterial modification and advanced structural ceramics, the company has accumulated profound technical expertise in the research, development, preparation, and application of industry advanced ceramics, high-performance wear parts, and high-temperature structural components. Led by General Manager Roger Luo, the company is committed to providing global customers with comprehensive and efficient green building materials and advanced ceramic solutions.

Contact Name: Roger Luo

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