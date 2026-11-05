TRUNNANO Announces Major Breakthrough In Carbon Fiber-Modified Silicon Nitride-Bonded Silicon Carbide Ceramics
|Performance Metric
|Traditional Unmodified Si3N4-SiC Ceramics
|TRUNNANO Carbon Fiber-Modified Ceramics
|Flexural Strength
|Relatively low, susceptible to interfacial defects
|Increased by 20% or more, dense and stable structure
|Fracture Toughness (KIC)
|High intrinsic brittleness, easy to fracture
|Increased by nearly 35%, impact and thermal shock resistant
|Friction and Wear Performance
|Relatively high friction coefficient, average wear rate
|Optimized self-lubricity, extremely low wear rate
|Thermal Shock Resistance
|Easy to crack under sudden temperature changes
|Crack deflection mechanism effective, resistant to rapid cooling and heating
|Service Life
|Limited life, requires regular replacement
|Ultra-long life, significantly reduced maintenance costs
This product is highly suitable for manufacturing key components such as mechanical seal rings, mud pump plungers, high-temperature bearings, and crucibles for non-ferrous metal smelting, providing reliable wear and impact protection in high-end industrial fields including petrochemicals, mining machinery, and semiconductor manufacturing.
This breakthrough further consolidates TRUNNANO's position as a leading innovator in the fields of nano building energy conservation and advanced materials. The company has a professional R&D team and a well-equipped laboratory, continuously promoting the application of nanotechnology in high-end manufacturing.
TRUNNANO Si3N4-SiC Ceramic Products
About TRUNNANO
TRUNNANO (Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd.) is a trusted global chemical material supplier and manufacturer with over 12 years of industry experience. As a leading innovator in the fields of nanomaterial modification and advanced structural ceramics, the company has accumulated profound technical expertise in the research, development, preparation, and application of industry advanced ceramics, high-performance wear parts, and high-temperature structural components. Led by General Manager Roger Luo, the company is committed to providing global customers with comprehensive and efficient green building materials and advanced ceramic solutions.
Contact Name: Roger Luo
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