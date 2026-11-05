Extractable And Leachable Testing Services - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capitalize On 14.9% CAGR To $2.8B By 2032 As Eurofins Scientific, SGS, Intertek, And Wuxi Apptec Accelerate Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Extractable and Leachable Testing Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added tooffering.

The global extractable and leachable testing services market was valued at US$1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Market growth is supported by increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, expanding pharmaceutical and medical device production, and continued innovation in analytical testing technologies.

Extractable and leachable (E&L) testing is central to the safety, quality, and regulatory compliance of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, biopharmaceutical manufacturing systems, food packaging, and other sensitive applications. Regulatory agencies and standards organizations, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and the International Council for Harmonisation, continue to emphasize risk assessments involving packaging materials, container-closure systems, drug delivery devices, and manufacturing components.

Advanced Analytical Technologies Strengthen E&L Testing

Technological advances are improving the sensitivity, precision, and efficiency of extractable and leachable testing services. Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry enable laboratories to identify and quantify trace compounds while generating detailed chemical profiles of packaging, production, and delivery-system materials.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive modeling, automation, and high-throughput screening are also becoming more prominent. These capabilities help testing laboratories evaluate potential risks earlier in product development, accelerate large-scale studies, improve data analysis, and support regulatory submissions. Real-time monitoring and predictive tools may further reduce development delays by helping manufacturers address material compatibility and contamination risks before commercialization.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand for extractable and leachable testing services is rising alongside the development of biologics, biosimilars, complex formulations, prefilled syringes, wearable injectors, inhalation products, and other advanced drug delivery systems. These products require extensive assessment of interactions among formulations, packaging components, manufacturing systems, and storage environments.

Pharmaceutical and medical device companies are also increasing their reliance on contract research organizations and specialized laboratories for compliance testing. Outsourcing gives manufacturers access to sophisticated analytical instrumentation, experienced scientific teams, and scalable testing capacity. Additional demand is emerging from cosmetics, food packaging, and other industries in which chemical safety and material compatibility are receiving greater regulatory and consumer attention.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



The container-closure systems segment is forecast to reach US$897.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13%.

The single-use systems segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% during the analysis period.

The U.S. extractable and leachable testing services market was valued at US$293.8 million in 2025.

China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19%, reaching US$611.1 million by 2032. Additional regional analysis covers Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report evaluates the global extractable and leachable testing services market by value and provides annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Products: Container-closure systems, single-use systems, drug delivery systems, and other products.

Applications: Parenteral drug products, orally inhaled and nasal drug products, and ophthalmic products. Regions: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Country-level coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as other markets within the covered regions.

Strategic Market Intelligence

The analysis examines the competitive landscape, market opportunities, growth restraints, regional developments, and segment-level prospects influencing the extractable and leachable testing services industry. It addresses how the market may evolve through 2032, which segments are likely to record the strongest growth, and how competitive positions could change across major geographic markets.

The report also offers company profiles, market forecasts, strategic insights, and one year of complimentary updates. These resources support manufacturers, testing laboratories, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to identify revenue opportunities, assess expansion strategies, and respond to changing regulatory and technological conditions.

Selected Companies Featured



ALS Limited

Avomeen

Boston Analytical

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Dalton Pharma Services

EKG Labs

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Jordi Labs

NAMSA

Nelson Laboratories, LLC

NSF International

Pacific BioLabs

PPD, Inc.

Sartorius AG

SGS SA

Smithers

Toxikon Corporation WuXi AppTec

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to add context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging through expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, institutional publications, annual reports, corporate disclosures, and other validated sources.

These insights connect emerging signals with the strategic direction of the global extractable and leachable testing services market. The analysis identifies developments likely to influence regulatory compliance, analytical testing, investment priorities, outsourcing activity, and competitive positioning. It also provides in-depth company intelligence and examines market share where relevant, recognizing that competitive structures can vary substantially by geography and market segment.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900