Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software - Global Strategic Business Report 2026-2032 Featuring Oracle, Arisglobal, Ennov, Extedo And More

The global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market was valued at US$227.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$336.5 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Market growth is supported by increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, rising adverse event data volumes, greater global pharmaceutical consumption, and demand for real-time drug safety monitoring and advanced analytics.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, contract research organizations, medical-device manufacturers, and regulatory agencies are increasing their use of pharmacovigilance software to improve adverse event reporting, signal detection, risk management, compliance, and patient safety. The launch of new medicines, expansion of personalized medicine, and growing complexity of global clinical and post-market surveillance activities are strengthening demand for scalable drug safety systems.

Regulatory requirements remain a major influence on product development and market adoption. Organizations must comply with reporting and monitoring standards established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and other international authorities. Support for standards and systems such as ICH E2B, ISO/ICH E2E, and EudraVigilance is essential for accurate electronic submissions, data harmonization, and timely reporting across jurisdictions. As regulatory frameworks evolve, vendors are updating their platforms to help users maintain compliance and reduce manual processing errors.

Technology Innovation Reshapes Drug Safety Operations

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are improving the speed and accuracy of safety signal detection, case processing, and large-scale data analysis. These technologies can support the examination of electronic health records, patient registries, social media data, and other safety information sources. Demand is also rising for cloud-based pharmacovigilance software that delivers scalability, remote accessibility, stakeholder collaboration, and lower infrastructure requirements.

Hybrid deployment models continue to serve organizations seeking to combine cloud flexibility with greater control over sensitive data and established on-premise systems. Blockchain is also being evaluated for its potential to improve the integrity, traceability, and accountability of pharmacovigilance records. Together, these innovations are helping market participants manage increasingly complex drug safety requirements while supporting faster, more informed decisions.

Segment and Regional Outlook



Functionality: The report covers adverse event reporting software, drug safety audit software, issue tracking software, fully integrated safety suites, and signal detection and risk-management tools.

Deployment: Market analysis includes on-premise, cloud/software-as-a-service, and hybrid deployment models.

End Use: Coverage spans pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, business process outsourcing companies, medical-device manufacturers, and other users. Geographic Coverage: The analysis includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Adverse event reporting software is forecast to reach US$115.9 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 6.6%. The drug safety audit software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the analysis period. The U.S. market was valued at US$67.1 million in 2025, while China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% and reach US$59.7 million by 2032. The report also examines market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Report Benefits



Independent annual market data and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Analysis of the principal factors driving and restraining pharmacovigilance software adoption.

Competitive intelligence covering market participants and their geographic presence.

Evaluation of high-growth functionality, deployment, end-use, and regional segments.

Actionable insights designed to support investment planning, market entry, product development, and revenue strategies. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Companies Featured



AB Cube

ArisGlobal LLC

Ennov USA

Extedo GmbH

Online Business Applications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Sparta Systems, Inc. United Biosource Corporation

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights connect developing trends with strategic market direction, helping decision-makers assess where the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is heading and which technologies, regulations, and competitive developments are likely to have the greatest impact. Company-level intelligence complements the broader market analysis, while regional market share assessments are included where they provide meaningful insight into differing competitive structures and geographic dynamics.

Key Attributes

