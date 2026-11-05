Global Metal Recycling Market To Reach $856.9 Billion By 2032 As Circular Economy Investments Accelerate Arcelormittal, Nucor, Aurubis, And Baosteel Lead

The global metal recycling market was valued at US$567.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$856.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for secondary raw materials, greater emphasis on resource security, stricter waste management regulations, and continued investment in advanced sorting and processing technologies.

Global Metal Recycling Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Metal recycling is becoming increasingly important to global sustainability and industrial decarbonization strategies. Recycled steel, aluminum, copper, and other metals reduce dependence on virgin ore extraction while lowering energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and landfill volumes. The ability to recover metals repeatedly without significant deterioration in performance also strengthens their role in circular manufacturing systems.

Demand is rising across construction, automotive, equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding, packaging, consumer appliances, electronics, and other metal-intensive industries. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are increasing overall metal consumption, while manufacturers are under growing pressure to incorporate recycled content and reduce the environmental footprint of their supply chains.

Technological innovation is improving the speed, accuracy, safety, and profitability of recycling operations. Automated sorting systems incorporating magnets, eddy-current separators, optical sensors, and other advanced detection technologies enable recyclers to separate material streams more precisely. Improvements in shredding, shearing, granulation, and briquetting equipment are also increasing throughput and enhancing the quality of recovered materials.

Advances in metallurgical processing are expanding recovery opportunities for complex waste streams, including electronic products, batteries, vehicles, industrial equipment, and mixed-metal components. These capabilities are expected to become increasingly valuable as demand grows for high-purity recycled metals and critical material recovery.

Government policy remains a major influence on the global metal recycling market. Recycled-content requirements, extended producer responsibility programs, landfill restrictions, recycling incentives, and tighter waste management standards are encouraging investment throughout the value chain. At the same time, resource scarcity, supply chain disruption, and geopolitical uncertainty are prompting countries and companies to view metal recycling as both an environmental priority and a strategic source of raw materials.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the metal recycling market by metal type, scrap type, equipment category, end use, and geography. Metal types include ferrous and non-ferrous metals, while scrap categories cover old scrap and new scrap. Equipment analysis includes shredders, shearing systems, granulation equipment, and briquetting machinery.

End-use markets covered include building and construction, automotive, equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding, packaging, consumer appliances, and other applications. Geographic coverage extends across the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Ferrous metals: The segment is projected to reach US$572.4 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Non-ferrous metals: The segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. metal recycling market was valued at US$153.2 billion in 2025.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.6%, reaching US$187.5 billion by 2032. Additional markets: The analysis identifies evolving opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The global metal recycling industry includes integrated steelmakers, specialized recyclers, waste management providers, metal processors, and equipment companies. Competitive positioning is influenced by collection networks, processing capacity, geographic reach, access to scrap supplies, technology adoption, recovered-material quality, and relationships with industrial customers.

Companies featured in the metal recycling market report include:



ArcelorMittal SA

Aurubis AG

Baosteel Group Corporation

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

European Metal Recycling Ltd.

Nucor Corporation

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Sims Metal Ltd. Tata Steel Ltd.

Report Scope and Business Value

The global metal recycling market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines major market segments, regional growth patterns, competitive conditions, emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and commercial opportunities.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global metal recycling market evolve through 2032?

Which economic, regulatory, technological, and environmental factors will shape demand?

Which metal types, scrap categories, equipment segments, and end-use industries offer the strongest growth potential?

How will regional and segment-level market positions change during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the competitive landscape, and what are their growth prospects?

The analysis is designed to help executives, investors, manufacturers, recyclers, equipment suppliers, policymakers, and strategy teams evaluate market opportunities, identify potential revenue streams, assess competitive risks, and support long-term business planning. Purchasers also receive complimentary report updates for one year.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify the strategic direction of the metal recycling market, the forces driving change, and the developments most likely to influence investment and competitive positioning. The report also provides detailed company intelligence and evaluates market share where it is analytically relevant. Because competitive structures vary by geography, regional market share analysis is tailored to the characteristics and dynamics of major markets rather than relying solely on a single global figure.

Key Attributes

