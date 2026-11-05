Global Dental Pliers Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2033 Rising Oral Care Demand Drives 7.3% CAGR And A $1.08 Billion Market Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising extraction volumes and oral care demand with segment, regional and channel insights that uncover revenue streams and guide competitive strategy

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Pliers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, End-Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental pliers market was valued at USD 618.9 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for dental procedures, orthodontic treatment, oral surgery, and related healthcare services worldwide.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of tooth decay, periodontal diseases, malocclusion, and other oral health conditions requiring clinical intervention. The increasing burden of dental disorders across developed and developing regions is strengthening demand for precise, durable, and specialized dental instruments. Dental clinics, hospitals, orthodontic specialty clinics, and academic institutes are consequently investing in instruments that improve procedural efficiency and support consistent clinical outcomes.

The growing volume of tooth extractions represents another important dental pliers market driver. These instruments are widely used in extraction procedures, while the increasing incidence of wisdom tooth complications, advanced tooth decay, and severe dental infections is contributing to higher procedural demand. In the UK, total tooth extractions increased from 22,549 in 2021 to 49,112 in 2024 as dental services recovered post-disruption. Extractions associated with tooth decay rose from 14,645 to 30,587, while non-tooth decay extractions increased from 7,904 to 18,525. This expansion in both essential and elective procedures is expected to support sustained demand for dental pliers.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers type, material, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region.

By type, the market includes Wire Bending & Forming, Three-jaw, Adams, Nance Optical, Light Wire, Ribbon Arch, Universal, Cutting Pliers, Distal End Cutter, Hard Wire Cutter, Holding & Placement, Weingart, How Plier, Mathieu Needle Holder, Bracket Holder, Band & Bracket Management, Contouring & Finishing, Crimping & Hook, and Elastic & Separator Plier. This extensive product range reflects the specialized requirements of orthodontics, restorative dentistry, and oral surgery.

Material categories include Stainless Steel, Tungsten Carbide Insert (TCI) Pliers, and Titanium-Tipped products. Application analysis covers Orthodontics and Others (Prosthodontic, Oral Surgery). Distribution channels comprise Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, and E-commerce/ Online Retail, providing insight into changing purchasing patterns across professional dental settings.

End-use segments include Dental Clinics (Primary)/ Orthodontic Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, and Academic Institutes. Regional coverage encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers detailed dental pliers market intelligence to support business planning, investment assessment, product development, and competitive strategy. It examines market size, revenue forecasts, growth opportunities, emerging trends, and regional performance while assessing the presence and positioning of key industry participants.



Comprehensive analysis across major market segments and geographic regions

Revenue forecasts for evaluating current and future commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share insights

Assessment of trends shaping dental instrument demand

Identification of potential revenue streams and growth opportunities

Strategic recommendations to support effective decision-making Product innovation analysis to inform portfolio and market-entry strategies

As oral disease prevalence rises and access to dental care expands, manufacturers and distributors are expected to benefit from growing demand for high-performance dental pliers. Continued investment in dental infrastructure, orthodontic services, professional education, and advanced instrument materials will remain central to the market's development through 2033.

Companies Featured



3M

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Ormco Corporation

Medesy Srl

Karl Schumacher Dental, LLC

HELMUT ZEPF Medizintechnik GmbH

LM-Instruments Oy (Planmeca Oy)

A. Titan Instruments

FORESTADENT Bernhard Forster GmbH

Dewimed

Dentsply Sirona Gestenco International AB

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