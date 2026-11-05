DDC Founder And CEO's Letter To Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DDC launches SAVOR Series A 13.5% Perpetual Preferred Shares (SVOR) and outlines plan to retire its outstanding convertible note

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) ("DDC" or the "Company"), a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company, today issued a Letter to Shareholders from Founder, Chairwoman and CEO Norma Chu.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

Today we launched our Series A 13.5% Perpetual Preferred Shares, which will trade on NYSE American under the ticker SVOR. Each share has a stated value of $25.00 and pays a cumulative dividend of 13.5% per year, paid in cash every business day. The dividend is supported by a dividend reserve account that holds at least twelve months of dividends at all times, and the reserve balance and its coverage of our quarterly dividend will be published daily at treasury.ddc.xyz. Holders will also receive one-time bonus dividends if Bitcoin holds at or above $180,000, $250,000 and $350,000, totaling up to $4.00 per share.

This is the most important step we have taken this year to strengthen our capital structure. In this letter I want to explain what the offering means for DDC and address the decline in our share price since July.

Capital structure initiatives

The preferred offering is designed to broaden DDC's funding options without adding another instrument convertible into ordinary shares. It has no maturity date, and cannot be converted into ordinary shares.

Our priority is to retire the outstanding convertible note. We may allocate up to 20% of the offering proceeds towards that objective, supplemented by Bitcoin-backed financing and negotiated arrangements. Completion will depend on the proceeds raised, financing availability and final agreements.

We will update shareholders as material retirement arrangements are finalized and when the note has been fully extinguished.

Bitcoin treasury

I remain convinced that Bitcoin is the right long-term reserve asset for DDC. Our treasury strategy is unchanged. Our priority in the coming months is to strengthen the capital structure underneath the treasury, so that we can expand our accumulation from a stronger base when we judge the timing to be right.

Volatility is a core part of Bitcoin's quality. Moreover, volatility comes with being a digital asset treasury company, and our shares have moved more than 30% in a single day in both directions. We cannot control daily trading, but we are focused on the operating performance and capital allocation that underpin long-term shareholder value. We will continue to communicate through our press releases, our filings with the SEC and our earnings releases, at major corporate actions and when we report results, so that every shareholder receives the same information at the same time. This discipline serves all our shareholders equally.

Our focus

Our immediate priorities are to complete the preferred offering, optimize our capital structure, and continue strengthening our operating business. We recognize that shareholder confidence must be earned through execution. We will report our progress clearly as these steps are completed.

Thank you to our shareholders for your patience and support, and to our team and partners for their hard work through this period.

Sincerely,

Norma Chu

Founder, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer

DDC Enterprise Limited

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSEAMERICAN: DDC) is participating proactively in the corporate Bitcoin treasury evolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset while continuing to expand its portfolio of culinary brands. DDC is at the forefront of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to financial results and performance, business prospects, accumulation of Bitcoin, anticipated benefits of various capital allocation tools, and the Company's goals and future activity. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports, including a Form 6-K which with copies of the definitive documents related to the above transactions, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at