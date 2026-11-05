Global Dental Bracket Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 6.91 Billion As Aesthetic Brackets And Digital Orthodontics Drive 6.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Bracket Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type, Ligation Type, Demographics, Aesthetic Preference, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global dental bracket market was valued at an estimated USD 4.11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.91 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising cosmetic awareness, continued innovation in orthodontics, and improving affordability and accessibility of dental treatments.

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders, including malocclusion, overcrowding, and misaligned teeth, is contributing to sustained demand for orthodontic treatment among children, adolescents, and adults. Poor dietary habits, limited access to early dental care, and changing lifestyles have increased the need for corrective dental procedures across developed and emerging markets. Greater awareness of oral health and the long-term benefits of orthodontic intervention is also encouraging patients to seek treatment.

Demand for discreet orthodontic solutions is becoming an important dental bracket market trend, particularly among adults and working professionals. These patients frequently prioritize products that maintain a professional and socially acceptable appearance throughout treatment. As a result, tooth-colored ceramic brackets, aesthetic brackets, and other minimally visible systems are gaining preference over conventional metal options.

Aesthetic considerations now play a central role in treatment decisions, with patients seeking orthodontic products that combine clinical effectiveness, comfort, and low visibility. Digital exposure is further influencing these preferences by improving access to information about available treatments and cosmetic outcomes. According to the International Telecommunication Union, global internet penetration reached 74% in 2025, helping expand awareness of aesthetic orthodontic solutions and enabling prospective patients to compare treatment options before consulting dental professionals.

Technological advancements in bracket materials, ligation systems, and treatment planning are also supporting market growth. Product development increasingly emphasizes durability, treatment efficiency, patient comfort, and appearance. These improvements are strengthening the appeal of modern orthodontic systems across multiple demographic groups and broadening opportunities for manufacturers, dental clinics, orthodontists, and healthcare investors.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides revenue forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by material type, ligation type, demographics, aesthetic preference, and region.

Material Type Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Metallic Brackets

Ceramic / Aesthetic

Polycarbonate Hybrid Brackets

Ligation Type Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Conventional Ligation Self-Ligating Brackets

Demographics Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Adult

Pediatric Adolescent

Aesthetic Preference Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Aesthetic Brackets Non-Aesthetic Brackets

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa present distinct opportunities shaped by treatment affordability, healthcare infrastructure, patient awareness, and access to qualified orthodontic professionals. Emerging economies are expected to benefit from expanding dental care networks and rising disposable income, while established markets are positioned to generate demand through product innovation and greater adoption of premium aesthetic orthodontic solutions.

Overall, the global dental bracket market outlook remains positive through 2033. The combination of increasing orthodontic treatment needs, growing demand for discreet products, broader digital awareness, and advances in dental technology is expected to support sustained revenue growth across materials, ligation systems, patient groups, and geographic markets.

Companies Featured



3M

Ormco Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

FORESTADENT Bernhard Forster GmbH

G&H Orthodontics

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

OrthoAmerica Holdings, LLC.

GC Orthodontics

ADENTA GMBH

HANGZHOU SHINYE ORTHODONTIC PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Zhejiang Yahong Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900