U.S. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size And Forecast Report, 2026-2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The U.S. small animal endoscopes & endoscopic instruments market was valued at USD 59.2 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 62.2 million in 2026 to USD 94.2 million by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% from 2026 to 2033.

Market growth is being driven by the rising incidence of foreign body ingestion and enteropathy, along with the growing prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal, respiratory, and urogenital disorders in small animals. Increasing demand for minimally invasive veterinary procedures and greater awareness of early disease diagnosis are also supporting the adoption of small animal endoscopes and endoscopic instruments across the U.S.

Technological advancements in veterinary imaging systems are improving diagnostic visualization and procedural capabilities. At the same time, the expansion of specialty veterinary hospitals and referral care infrastructure is increasing access to advanced endoscopic procedures. These developments are creating opportunities for manufacturers of flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, video processors, imaging systems, instruments, accessories, and consumables.

Despite a favorable market outlook, high equipment acquisition costs may limit adoption among smaller veterinary practices. Reprocessing requirements for reusable endoscopes and instruments also create operational, compliance, and workflow challenges. Product innovation, improved imaging performance, efficient reprocessing solutions, and the availability of disposable instruments are expected to influence purchasing decisions throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Coverage includes product, type, animal, procedure, application, and end use, supporting a detailed assessment of demand patterns and commercial opportunities in the U.S. veterinary endoscopy market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Equipment

Flexible Endoscopes

Rigid Endoscopes

Video Processors & Imaging Systems

Instruments & Accessories

Biopsy Forceps

Grasping Forceps

Retrieval Forceps

Retrieval Baskets

Snares

Cytology Brushes

Other Endoscopic Instruments Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Disposable Reusable

Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Dogs

Cats Other Small Animals

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Gastrointestinal Procedures

Respiratory Procedures

Urogenital Procedures

ENT Procedures Other Endoscopic Procedures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Diagnostic Surgical/Interventional

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Specialty & Referral Centers Veterinary Universities & Research Institutes

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support informed strategic planning, investment evaluation, product development, and competitive positioning. It examines the market presence of key participants and identifies factors shaping demand for veterinary endoscopy equipment, instruments, accessories, and consumables.



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess revenue performance, growth prospects, and demand across major market segments.

Competitive landscape: Evaluate the presence and positioning of key companies operating in the U.S. market.

Market forecasts: Review revenue projections and segment-level estimates through 2033.

Growth opportunities: Identify emerging applications, procedural trends, and potential revenue streams.

Strategic insights: Apply market intelligence to business planning, portfolio development, and investment decisions. Innovation tracking: Examine relevant product developments influencing veterinary endoscopy adoption.

By combining market forecasts, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and technology trends, the report helps manufacturers, veterinary healthcare providers, investors, distributors, and other industry stakeholders assess the evolving U.S. small animal endoscopes & endoscopic instruments market. The findings highlight opportunities associated with minimally invasive veterinary care, advanced diagnostic imaging, specialty hospital expansion, and the increasing clinical need for effective gastrointestinal, respiratory, urogenital, and ENT procedures.

Companies Featured



STERIS

SonoScape Medical Corp

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD.

Firefly Global

KARL STORZ

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC

MDS Vet

VetVu (Swiss Precision Products, Inc,)

Eickemeyer KG Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH

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