Foresight 50: Canada's Top Cleantech Companies Selected By Climate Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foresight Canada Uncovers the 2026 Foresight 50 Honourees-Representing Leading Ventures Across Heavy Industry, Energy, Agritech, Carbon Management, and Other Key Economic Sectors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Canada, the nation's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, officially announced the 2026 Foresight 50 Honourees -a curated list of Canada's most promising, investment-ready cleantech companies that have collectively raised more than $3.2B in capital to date. Revealed in last night's celebration at The Permanent in Vancouver, the sixth annual cohort showcases the companies of tomorrow that are actively reshaping traditional industries and driving Canada's global economic competitiveness.

Rigorous Selection by Leading Climate Investors

This year's honourees were selected by an independent panel of over 35 leading climate investors, including Jennifer Fuccillo, Investment Director at Invest Nova Scotia; Jinna Lee, Founding Partner at Endgame Capital; Mehran Salimian, VP of Banking at RBCx, and Simon Olivier, Senior Partner at Cycle Capital. The ventures were rigorously evaluated on their investibility, leadership strength, economic and social impact, environmental performance, and commercial viability.

National Reach and Cross-Sector Innovation

The final list recognizes high-impact ventures from across the country, featuring returning honourees such as Lite-1 (British Columbia), Ayrton Energy (Alberta), Carbon Lock Tech (Manitoba), TerraFixing (Ontario), Dispersa (Quebec), and CarbonRun (Nova Scotia). Together, they represent a group of dynamic ventures driving the transformation of key economic sectors such as heavy industry, energy, transportation, agriculture, carbon management, and advanced materials.

Driving Industrial Productivity and Economic Resilience

The 2026 cohort demonstrates that sustainable technology is no longer just an environmental priority-it is the ultimate driver of productivity, resource efficiency, and long-term economic resilience for Canadian business.“Decarbonization and industrial competitiveness now walk hand-in-hand,” said Heather Crochetiere, Interim CEO of Foresight Canada.“The 2026 Foresight 50 honourees are proving that clean innovation is one of Canada's greatest economic strengths, from coast to coast to coast. We have the talent, drive, and solutions, and now these companies need the capital to scale and contribute to Canada's future. These companies are solving critical global climate challenges while building resilient supply chains, creating high-value domestic jobs, and delivering the high-performing technologies that traditional industries need to thrive in a more sustainable world.”

By spotlighting these 50 ventures, Foresight Canada connects leading cleantech companies directly with global investors, corporate buyers, and government partners to accelerate capital deployment and commercial adoption.

Access the 2026 Honouree Roster and Pitchbook

About Foresight Canada

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they de-risk and simplify public and private sector adoption of the world's best clean technologies to improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing urgent climate challenges.

The 2026 Foresight 50 Showcase is presented by Foresight Canada and powered by Innovate BC with support from Fasken; Latitude Cleantech Searc; Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LL; RBCx; Richards Buell Sutton LLP; Verdex Capital; and ZEI; and Sustainability Partner Bullfrog Power.

Foresight would also like to thank the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), for providing funding support for its Cleantech Ventures program.

Media Contact

Heather Kingdon

Sr. Manager, Marketing

Foresight Canada

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

The complete list of honourees, as well as the detailed pitchbook, is available on the official