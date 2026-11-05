Veylan Introduces Private Intelligence, Powered By Its Enterprise AI Harness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new platform combines model independence, AI agent orchestration, and enterprise governance to give businesses greater control over their intelligence, infrastructure, and AI economics.

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veylan today launched its enterprise AI harness, designed to support companies as they move toward Private Intelligence, wherein they assert greater control over their AI operations and reduce dependence on major model and cloud providers. The harness enables organizations to build, deploy and govern AI agents that operate across the enterprise, with the flexibility to choose the models that power them and manage the associated costs. By connecting agents to existing systems and institutional knowledge, Veylan helps companies orchestrate complex workflows while retaining greater ownership of their proprietary intelligence and how it is put to work.

Enterprises are confronting two closely connected challenges in adopting AI. Powerful models have become widely accessible, yet the infrastructure supporting them is increasingly concentrated among a handful of major technology providers. These companies exert considerable influence over the cost, availability and conditions under which AI can operate. Meanwhile, enterprises are struggling to turn their investments in AI into repeatable business processes, with fragmented data, limited interoperability and growing governance requirements complicating deployment across critical workflows.

Private Intelligence addresses both challenges by helping companies take greater ownership of the operating layer through which AI is put to work. Connecting fragmented systems and institutional knowledge allows organizations to turn AI into repeatable, governed workflows. Retaining choice over models and, critically, the environments in which they run allows them to manage costs, protect proprietary information and reduce dependence on individual technology providers. Together, these capabilities give businesses greater control over how their intelligence operates and how its value accumulates over time.

"A handful of hyperscalers are racing to control the models and computing capacity that will power the AI economy," said Anthony Iacovone, CEO of Veylan. "That creates a very real risk that enterprises will build the next generation of their businesses on infrastructure they have little control over. We believe companies should be able to build their own intelligence, grounded in their proprietary knowledge and ways of working, and decide which models power it and where it runs. That's the future we're building toward."

Veylan's enterprise AI harness provides the foundation for that approach. Through connecting the intelligence and processes of an organization to the models and agents that execute them, the platform helps enterprises preserve their workflows, governance structures and institutional knowledge as underlying AI technologies evolve.

Private Intelligence brings together three core areas of capability:



Model independence and AI economics. Veylan supports routing across multiple AI models, including supported open-weight alternatives, allowing organizations to select models according to task requirements, performance and cost. Enterprises can assign different models to different workflow steps, inspect token consumption and estimated costs, and evaluate results to optimize how AI resources are used. This flexibility helps organizations manage their dependence on individual model providers while improving the economics of AI deployment.

Enterprise intelligence and orchestration. Veylan enables organizations to build and deploy AI agents that operate across the enterprise, drawing on shared institutional knowledge and business context from existing systems and data repositories. Teams can configure agents to execute specific tasks or coordinate complex, multistep workflows across applications and departments, with reusable instructions and working records tailored to the way the organization operates. As work progresses, relevant context and decisions can be preserved and used to improve subsequent workflows. Governance and operational control. Veylan gives organizations the ability to establish which information and tools agents can access, what actions they can perform, and when human authorization is required. Usage controls, isolated execution, activity records and human review help enterprises extend AI into more consequential operations while maintaining clear lines of oversight and accountability.



Veylan's approach to sovereignty extends beyond model selection. The company currently offers a hosted platform with model routing and support for open models, while developing customer-controlled deployment options that would give enterprises greater authority over where workloads run and how their infrastructure is managed. This progression is intended to help organizations pursue greater independence over time, with the flexibility to adapt their AI operations as technical and commercial requirements change.

"We've spent the last two and a half years building the infrastructure for AI to operate in complex enterprise environments," said Dirk Shaw, Chief Product Officer at Veylan. "That meant solving for connected context, reliable execution, governance and the ability to work across systems. Now we're seeing those same requirements emerge across virtually every business function, alongside growing concerns about model dependency and economics. We view sovereignty as a spectrum. Giving companies greater control over their models and workflows is an important first step, with greater control over the underlying compute environment representing the next."

Veylan's technology was initially developed around the complex requirements of marketing and advertising, where workflows routinely span data environments, technology platforms, financial operations and approval processes. These functions have been an early proving ground for enterprise AI, exposing many of the challenges organizations now face as they expand agentic operations into sales, finance, IT and other departments.

The company's strategy also reflects a broader shift in the economics of enterprise software. As AI agents become capable of performing increasingly complex work, businesses will have new opportunities to build and maintain workflows around their own processes rather than relying exclusively on traditional software applications. Over time, this could reduce the number of applications organizations need to manage while making their own operating knowledge more valuable.

"I think we're moving toward a world where enterprises will look at every software workflow they have and ask whether they can build it themselves with agents," added Iacovone. "That has enormous implications for the software industry and for how businesses think about their technology investments. The companies that succeed will be the ones that can retain and build on their own intelligence, with the flexibility to use whatever models and infrastructure that best serve their needs. We want Veylan to be the foundation they build on."

For more information, visit veylan.co.

About Veylan

Veylan is an enterprise AI platform that enables organizations to build, deploy and govern AI agents while retaining greater control over their proprietary intelligence, models and workflows. Built around an AI harness, the platform brings together model flexibility, enterprise context, agent orchestration and operational controls, enabling businesses to put AI to work across existing systems while retaining greater ownership of their processes, data and technology choices. Learn more at veylan.co.

Media Contact

Geanna Diaz

Broadsheet Communications for Veylan

...