Seattle Credit Union Selects Alacriti's Loan Payments Solution To Deliver A Modern Digital Borrower Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-Native Platform Unifies Loan Payments Into a Single Easy-to-Use Self-Service Experience for Members and Staff

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights



Seattle Credit Union selected Orbipay Loan Payments to deliver a modern, digital borrower payment experience.

Members pay loans in real time through multiple payment channels and easily access loan balances, payoff amounts, and payment history online. Implemented in just eight weeks, the cloud-native solution integrates seamlessly with the credit union's core billing and digital banking platforms.

Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-based payment technology and money movement solutions, today announced that Seattle Credit Union selected Orbipay Loan Payments to modernize and simplify its borrower payment experience. By consolidating multiple payment vendors into a single cloud-native platform, the solution makes it easier for members to manage their loan payments while helping Seattle Credit Union reduce operational complexity and support its long-term digital strategy.

Seeking to improve the member and employee experience, Seattle Credit Union wanted to replace manual payment processes with a more intuitive digital solution. The credit union's wish list included the ability to enable payments from external bank accounts, introduce debit card payments, provide members with online access to payoff amounts and payment history, and reduce the need for staff-assisted payment requests.

Orbipay Loan Payments delivered these capabilities through an API-first platform that seamlessly integrates with existing core and digital banking systems. Members can make payments across multiple payment channels-including ACH and debit cards-along with real-time access to loan information through a single digital experience.

The solution was implemented in just eight weeks, with minimal disruption to day-to-day operations.

"We weren't looking for another point solution-we wanted a platform that could support where we're headed as an organization," said Mylisa Randolph, vice president of support services at Seattle Credit Union. "Orbipay Loan Payments gives us the functionality our members need today while providing the flexibility to continue evolving our digital services over time."

As financial institutions continue investing in digital lending experiences, modernizing loan payments has become a strategic way to improve member satisfaction, reduce manual servicing, and consolidate fragmented payment experiences into a single digital platform.

"Borrowers expect loan payments to be as simple and convenient as every other digital banking interaction,” said Stuart Bain, SVP products at Alacriti. "We're proud to help Seattle Credit Union deliver a modern payment experience that improves convenience for members today while allowing the organization to grow alongside its members for years to come."

As more financial institutions modernize their payment infrastructure, Alacriti continues to help credit unions and banks unify payment experiences through the Orbipay platform, providing the modern technology needed to simplify operations, improve accountholder experiences, and support long-term growth.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading payments-focused fintech helping financial institutions and businesses modernize and scale payments infrastructure. Its cloud-based Orbipay platform connects and orchestrates transactions across the RTP® network, FedNow® Service, Zelle®, Fedwire® Funds Service, ACH, Visa Direct, and Stablecoins-giving organizations a single platform for the full range of money movement needs. Clients can progressively modernize without rip-and-replace projects, launch new payment capabilities faster, and centralize payment operations, fraud prevention, and compliance controls. Alacriti serves 14 of the top 100 U.S. financial institutions and nearly one-quarter of U.S. credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets, processing $233 billion in payments annually. Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, Alacriti is helping shape the future of payments and money movement. Learn more at Alacriti.co.

Zelle® and the Zelle® related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

About Seattle Credit Union

Founded in 1933 by Seattle city employees committed to expanding access to fair banking services through cooperation, Seattle Credit Union has grown to serve more than 47,000 members and manage over $1 billion in assets. Staying true to its founding values, the credit union continues to champion financial empowerment across Washington State through innovative savings and lending programs designed to meet the needs of historically underserved communities. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: Press Contacts: Alacriti Kristen Jason... Seattle Credit Union Mylisa Randolph...