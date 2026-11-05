Eon Launches High-Performance AI Data Layer With Less Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yukon used up to 7x less computing power than Spark and Flink in data-loading tests while keeping data current

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eon, the Autonomous Data Foundation, today expanded its platform with the launch of Eon Yukon, a high-performance data layer for agents, analytics, and AI. The fully managed engine continuously turns streaming data into query-ready tables and builds context about what the data means and how it changes, with less infrastructure for teams to manage.

AI agents don't know in advance what they'll ask next. A single query can move from what changed a minute ago to whether the same thing happened last year. Keeping data fresh across a growing number of sources drives up compute costs and forces engineers to spend more time keeping separate systems in sync. Even when the data is current, agents can still lack the context to interpret it.

Eon Yukon is purpose-built for agents. It combines ingestion, processing, and serving in a serverless foundation to deliver always-fresh, AI-ready data. This enables teams to:



Prepare gold tables as data arrives: Update event-level tables and configured aggregates in the same ingestion pass without separate maintenance or aggregation jobs.

Give AI agents context to understand data: Build context during ingestion, including statistics, changes, and descriptions informed by business definitions, and make it available to agents through Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Power analytics and live applications: Run serverless SQL with zero idle compute costs and serve the current state of configured aggregates to applications with sub-millisecond reads. Fit into existing storage and tooling: Write open Apache Iceberg tables to customers' own object storage, accessible through compatible catalogs and query engines (e.g. Databricks, Snowflake, BigQuery, Amazon Athena). Customers retain control of their data without tying access to Eon.



“Enterprises have spent years protecting their data and building separate systems to make it useful. AI is making that data more valuable and raising the bar for how quickly teams can process it and how well they can protect it,” said Ofir Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Eon.“With Eon Yukon, we're extending our autonomous foundation to live, streaming data. We prepare data as it arrives and build the context agents need to use it, so teams can do both with a fraction of the infrastructure and far less complexity.”

High-performance streaming with less compute

Eon Yukon handles ingestion and continuous table maintenance together, reducing the infrastructure needed to keep streaming data fresh and efficient to query. In Eon's ingestion benchmarks, the engine used between 4-7x less compute compared to Apache Spark and Flink while maintaining near-real-time freshness.

Rise, an advertising platform processing hundreds of billions of events per day, already uses Eon Data Engine for analytics and production applications. In a replay of one hour of Rise production traffic, Eon maintained a 60-second freshness target using 85% fewer machines than Flink and more than 88% fewer than Spark.

“We're always looking for new technology that can move us forward. Data infrastructure is a growth decision, not just a technical one. With Eon Yukon, we've significantly improved our cost efficiency, allowing us to scale our traffic and expand into new markets that previously weren't economically viable, Chen Shalit, CEO, Rise. Eon Yukon gives us the performance and efficiency we need to keep growing without constantly expanding our infrastructure. We now have the data foundation to keep leading.”

Turning enterprise data into context for AI

Fresh data alone does not tell an agent what a column means or what has changed. Eon Yukon builds context during ingestion, including column statistics, data changes, and descriptions informed by business definitions. Available through MCP, this context helps agents identify relevant data and construct queries with a better understanding of its meaning.

Eon Yukon can be adopted independently or alongside Eon Data Protection as part of Eon's Autonomous Data Foundation. Eon Data Protection makes protected data available as open Iceberg tables through Zero-ETL, enabling customers to put historical records to work alongside live data.

Explore Eon Yukon or book a demo to learn more.

About Eon

Eon is building the Autonomous Data Foundation for the AI era. As AI introduces new risks and transforms how businesses use data, Eon helps enterprises protect and recover critical data and continuously ingest, process, and optimize data for AI agents and analytics. Its fully managed platform pairs purpose-built storage with high-performance ingestion to significantly lower costs and reduce the infrastructure teams need to manage.

Founded by the team behind AWS Disaster Recovery and Migration services, Eon has raised $500 million from leading investors, including Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greenoaks, BOND, and Elad Gil, and serves many of the world's leading brands.

CONTACT

Tony Keller

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