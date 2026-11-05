Royalton Hotels & Resorts Brings“Now Or Never” Savings To Black Friday

For travelers considering an escape full of entertainment and unique festive experiences, Black Friday also arrives just in time for one of the most anticipated seasons across Royalton Hotels & Resorts. During December, the resorts transform with immersive holiday programming, elaborate productions, elevated culinary experiences and large-scale celebrations, from Santa's grand arrival and family traditions to themed events and showstopping New Year's Eve festivities. With the holidays on the horizon, Black Friday presents a timely opportunity to turn year-end travel plans into an unforgettable escape.

Reflecting evolving travel preferences, this year's Black Friday offers go beyond savings, with greater flexibility in how travelers can plan and book their vacations, including flexible cancellation policies and pay-over-time options for U.S. residents. Complimentary roundtrip airport transfers will also be available on qualifying reservations, subject to minimum length-of-stay and booking conditions, adding further value to select stays.

With these offers available for a limited time and the winter travel season approaching, travelers are encouraged to plan early to access the best selection of resorts, room categories and travel dates. Rates and availability vary by resort, room category, travel dates and booking conditions.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit .

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 28 resorts across eight of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations. Through its eight distinct brands, the company offers a range of vacation experiences tailored to different travel styles, from family-friendly escapes and elevated adults-only retreats to boutique hideaways and entertainment-driven getaways.

Recognized for its innovative approach to all-inclusive hospitality, the company continues to expand its presence across the Caribbean while introducing new concepts that respond to evolving traveler preferences. Its portfolio includes award-winning resorts and brands recognized by leading travel publications and industry organizations, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. This includes Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton. To learn more, visit .

Royalton is committed to supporting the environment, empowering its people and strengthening the communities where it operates through its Royalton Sustainability Standards.

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