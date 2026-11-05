Altaflow's 2026“Two Versions Of The Truth” Report Finds Business Systems Drift Away From Signed Agreements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) altaFlow/Sapio Research survey of 240 business leaders finds 90% trust their system data, yet 64% found a mismatch in the past year and 59% billed or paid an incorrect amount as a result

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- altaFlow, the no-code document workflow automation platform owned and managed by airSlate, Inc., today announced findings from its 2026 research report,“Two Versions of the Truth”. A discount changed at final approval or a term amended after signing can leave a company billing from numbers nobody agreed to: the report, which surveyed 240 business leaders at organizations with 200 or more employees, found this happens more often than leaders think. While 90% are confident the key terms in their systems match their signed agreements, 64% found a mismatch in the past 12 months.

Signed agreements set the prices, dates and obligations that billing, renewals and forecasts depend on. The respondents said a typical agreement passes through five people and three or more tools before it is final, and each handoff is a chance for a value to be retyped or missed. The consequences show up downstream: 59% invoiced, billed or paid an incorrect amount because the system data didn't match the agreement; 58% missed a renewal date, notice window or deadline in the past two years; and 75% had to correct a forecast, report or financial figure.

Many organizations believe automation has solved this: 53% state that the signed values flow into their systems automatically. But the breaks happen later in the process. Only 8% say information stops matching at the initial request or quote, while 32% point to final approval as the most cited stage. When an agreement is amended after signing, just under half still rely on manual updates.

"Companies have spent years making it faster to get an agreement signed. Keeping the terms current after that is still largely manual work," said Vadim Yasinovsky, CEO and co-founder of airSlate. "Every change that doesn't reach the CRM, the ERP and billing creates a second version of the truth. This research shows how often that happens and what it costs."

Additional key findings of the report include:

Late changes and handoffs create the gap



32% say information stops matching at final approval, followed by revisions and redlines (15%), signature (15%) and amendments after signing (14%)

Information is most often lost or retyped between Operations and IT (27%), Finance and Operations (19%), and Sales and Finance (14%) About a third still type signed values into their systems or copy them from a PDF



Controls check the step, not the content



Organizations rely on named approvers (51%), audit trails (51%) and compliance or legal review (48%) Only 47% automatically validate document values against the signed agreement

Leaders and operators see different workflows

70% of C-level, SVP and VP respondents say the final agreed value enters their systems automatically, as compared to only 42% of managers



AI raises the stakes



73% are using or implementing AI tools that read from or act on agreement data 70% would let AI generate a customer document, such as a renewal or order form, with minor or no review



For more details, download the full“Two Versions of the Truth” report HERE.

Methodology

The research was conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of airSlate, Inc. in September 2026 among 240 business leaders at organizations with 200 or more employees in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia, across sectors including financial services, healthcare, government and insurance.

About altaFlow

altaFlow, part of airSlate product family, is a no-code document workflow automation platform. It connects with CRM and ERP systems including Salesforce, NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics to automate the full document lifecycle: generating documents from system data, routing them for approval and signature, and syncing completed data back to the record. Operations, RevOps and finance teams use altaFlow to keep agreements and systems in sync without IT tickets or code. Learn more at altaflow.com.

Contact information: Darina Prokhorova,...

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