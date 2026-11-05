Ensono Research Finds AI And Workplace Expectations Have Changed The Rules For Women In Tech

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DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensono, a leading managed services provider (MSP) focused on IT modernization and innovation, today released the results of its sixth-annual Speak Up survey, examining how women in technology are navigating AI adoption and changing workplace expectations.

For its Speak Up report, Ensono surveyed 1,500 female-identifying technology professionals across the U.S., U.K. and India, finding that as organizations reshape priorities in the age of AI, new opportunities and pressures arise for women to navigate. Most notably, 70% of respondents rate their generative AI knowledge and skills as“advanced” or“expert,” with those who identify as experts doubling since the 2024 survey.

While two-thirds note AI has made their workload more manageable, 42% of women said they are expected to produce more work in less time because of AI. Coupled with pressure to always be available (34%) and constantly develop new skills to remain competitive (43%), AI is creating new challenges for how workforces should use their remaining free time. With 87% of women reporting at least some level of burnout, company leaders must consider how to turn AI-driven efficiency into lasting improvements for employees.

“Women in technology are developing the AI expertise their organizations need, but continued learning takes time to adjust,” said Meredith Graham, Chief People Officer at Ensono.“With skills confidence continuing to grow, business leaders need to provide clarity on how AI adoption changes work expectations. As roles evolve, supporting flexibility and different paths to advancement that help women build lasting careers is fundamental to strengthening business culture.”

Additional key findings from the 2026 Speak Up report include:



60% describe themselves as moderately, very, or extremely burned out.

92% agree that being visible in person is important for career advancement. Nearly half say building skills and expertise (49%) and maintaining work-life balance (48%) have become bigger career priorities over the past year.



Workplace expectations are also evolving beyond AI usage, amplifying the practical challenges of working in office. More than half of respondents (53%) say their organizations require more in-office days than a year ago, and balancing caregiving responsibilities with work continues to be the leading challenge (49%) associated with in-person work. Workplace pressures related to in-office work often vary significantly by region, with women in India far more likely to experience challenges with in-person visibility and caregiving than their U.S. and U.K. peers. As employers evolve office attendance requirements, there's a growing need to consider how workplace policies affect women's ability to participate and advance.

More than eight in 10 respondents (83%) say they aspire to advance into an executive leadership position, but the data also suggests that women are increasingly content in their current positions (43%) and considering other measures of career success, like skills advancement. Among respondents not pursuing executive leadership, preference for hands-on technical work rose to 41%, up from 35% last year, highlighting the importance of career paths that reward technical expertise alongside management responsibilities. Work-life balance also ranks as the most important workplace factor (40%) and a top reason for not pursuing leadership roles (33%), emphasizing the continued importance of flexibility and balance for women in tech.

As women in tech build AI expertise and pursue ambitious career goals, employers must make that growth sustainable. Organizations can pair AI-driven productivity gains with realistic performance expectations, flexible workplace policies, and time for continued learning. Supporting women to advance on their own terms can help employers attract and retain the talent shaping the future of technology.

Read Ensono's 2026 Speak Up Report on Ensono.com.

About Ensono

Ensono is a global technology advisor and managed service provider that helps enterprises drive real operational and business outcomes. As an essential ally, Ensono works with clients to use AI to modernize applications and data platforms, automate IT and business operations, and move from reactive management to predictive, outcome-driven performance across hybrid, multicloud, and mainframe environments. With deep domain expertise and disciplined execution, Ensono helps organizations prioritize the right AI use cases, modernize at their own pace, and realize measurable ROI. Ensono has more than 4,200 associates worldwide and is headquartered in greater Chicago.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Walker Sands on behalf of Ensono...