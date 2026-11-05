Kirby Mcinerney LLP Alerts Investors Who Acquired Millrose Properties, Inc MRP Securities Between February 7, 2025 And October 2, 2026 Of Pending Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Millrose Properties, Inc (“Millrose” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MRP) investors of thedeadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Investors are encouraged to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 7, 2025 through October 2, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Millrose made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers; (ii) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose would in fact enter into lease agreements and would have tenants in its properties; (iii) Millrose would purchase $200 million worth of properties from Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”); and (iv) Millrose would lease the properties purchase from Lennar out at a loss.

On October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook Media LLC issued a report entitled“Exclusive: Lennar's Big New Customer Is Its Own Spinoff, Millrose,” revealing that Millrose, the spinoff company that Lennar created in 2025 to hold its land, purchased $200 million worth of finished homes from Lennar, an entity that controls Millrose, with the intent of leasing those properties on the rental market. The report stated,“The nation's second-largest homebuilder is struggling to sell houses. So it found a buyer it previously owned: Millrose Properties, which gets most of its revenue from Lennar and counts Lennar's CEO as its largest voting shareholder. Contrary to the plans in its initial SEC filings, Millrose has now bought an estimated $200 million of Lennar homes in about a month and is renting them out at what appears to be a loss.” Millrose previously stated in its annual report that it would not“have any tenants or occupants” on its properties. The report states that“the purchases arrived just when Lennar needed them” and that“these sales were the difference between meeting and missing [its delivery forecast],” as Millrose purchased 356 homes in the last week of Lennar's third quarter 2026, and Lennar beat its delivery forecast by 340 homes. Notably, Lennar was responsible for 72% of Millrose's revenue last quarter and Lennar CEO Stuart Miller is Millrose's largest voting shareholder, with a 43% share. On this news, the price of Millrose shares declined by $2.10 per share, or approximately 8.5%, from $24.61 per share on October 2, 2026 to close at $22.51 on October 5, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

What is the Lead Plaintiff Deadline?

Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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