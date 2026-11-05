DLP Capital Named Among Jacksonville Business Journal's Best Places To Work For The Seventh Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital ), a private real estate investment firm with headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida, and offices in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, announced today that the firm has been recognized as one of Jacksonville Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work. This year marks DLP Capital's seventh consecutive year on the list.

“At the heart of DLP Capital is our commitment to service,” says Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital.“That means serving our investors, our sponsors, our residents, and our employees,” he continues.“I'm honored that we've been selected as one of Jacksonville's best places to work for seven years in a row, and I'm committed to keeping DLP Capital a welcoming, impactful, and mission-driven workplace for many years to come.”

DLP Capital has expanded significantly in the 20 years since its beginnings as a small real estate sales company in the Lehigh Valley. Today, the real estate investment firm is vertically integrated, with in-house capabilities across capital deployment, lending, development, property management, legal, and accounting.

“Building a deep bench of talent across every stage of the real estate value chain allows us to mitigate risk and maximize our impact,” says Wenner.“For example, it means that our lending team can consult our development professionals before originating a loan to an external sponsor,” he adds.“This cross-pollination of ideas and expertise has helped get DLP Capital to where it is today, and I look forward to strengthening our open, collaborative, and helpful workplace culture.”

Currently, DLP Capital's team stewards $5.5+ billion in assets on behalf of 4,000 accredited investors and touches the lives of over 100,000 residents.1,2

“Our purpose is to finance the building of Thriving Communities for America's working families-to build communities where residents can dream, live, and prosper,” says Wenner.“In my view, that mission starts with taking care of our employees,” he continues.“After all, these mission-driven professionals are the ones who ultimately take care of our residents, investors, and sponsors. I am grateful that hundreds of talented individuals have chosen to make DLP Capital their professional home.”

About DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital): DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital) is a private real estate investment firm with over $5.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 The firm's core focus is investing in, developing, and financing safe, attainable, and thriving multifamily and single-family rental communities for America's working families. DLP Capital sponsors a series of open-ended and closed-ended private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and leverages proprietary platforms and frameworks-including its Elite Execution System-to help clients grow while advancing the firm's mission to build Thriving Communities. Founded in 2006 by Don Wenner in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, DLP Capital is a 14-time Inc. 5000 honoree, most recently in 2026. For more information, visit DLPCapital.com.

1All figures as of December 31, 2025. AUM is the value of the assets DLP Capital manages, which includes real estate and real-estate-backed loans.

2Existing and future residents in properties DLP Capital sponsored funds are invested in.

Contact:

Shannon Danford, Sr. Director, Marketing Operations and Events

(407) 267-6300

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