Faster Permitting Paths Put Gold-Antimony Projects On Both Sides Of The Pacific In Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by USA Newsroom on behalf of RUA GOLD Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China produced an estimated 40,000 of the world's 110,000 metric tons of mined antimony in 2025, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which reported that U.S. antimony prices rose to $27.50 per pound by June 2025 before easing to $20.30 per pound in November. China's suspension of its ban on exports of antimony and other dual-use items to the United States runs until November 27, 2026, according to its Ministry of Commerce. Against that backdrop, governments in New Zealand and the United States are moving gold-antimony and antimony projects through approval systems designed to be faster than the usual route. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: RUA GOLD Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTC: NZAUF), Nova Minerals Corp (NYSE American: NVA) (ASX: NVA), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) (NYSE Texas: UAMY), Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA), Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX: ALK) (TSX: ALK) (OTCQX: ALKRY).

New Zealand's One-Stop Route

New Zealand's Fast-track Approvals Act 2024 lets eligible projects seek approvals under several statutes through a single process. Once a substantive application is lodged, officials have 15 working days to assess whether it is complete and in scope, and an expert panel then decides it within a timeframe set by the panel convener of up to 90 working days after comments close, unless the applicant agrees to a longer period. On October 15, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Resources Minister Shane Jones said the Hunua Quarry Development was the 37th project approved through the Fast-track process.

Antimony is part of the policy case. It is among the 37 minerals on New Zealand's first Critical Minerals List, which the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment ties to a Minerals Strategy goal of doubling minerals exports to NZ$3 billion by 2035.

From Referral to Substantive Application in Reefton

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTC: NZAUF) has submitted its substantive application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for the Auld Creek gold-antimony project in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. The referral that opened the way came on July 29, when the Minister for Infrastructure referred the project to the Fast-track process. In his notice of decision, the Minister cited the project's support for minerals on New Zealand's Critical Minerals List, including antimony, which the notice recognised as strategically important to New Zealand's economy and supply security.

The application covers the proposed underground mine and associated infrastructure and is supported by assessments of water quality, ecology, landscape and visual effects, air quality, traffic, geochemistry, erosion and sediment control and mine closure, along with social and economic considerations, according to the company. RUA GOLD said it continues to target receipt of the key project approvals by mid-2027, subject to acceptance of the application, regulatory review and a favorable decision, and that its Pre-Feasibility Study is targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Drilling has continued alongside the permitting work. In September, RUA GOLD said it had completed 19,600 metres of resource drilling at Auld Creek, exceeding its 19,000-metre target, with results from additional holes to feed an updated Mineral Resource Estimate anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026. On the North Island, the company has approval for nine drill pads at its Glamorgan Project, where a fully funded initial program of approximately 9,000 metres is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“Submitting our substantive application is a major step toward bringing gold and antimony production back to Reefton. Auld Creek has the potential to anchor a wider operation in the Reefton Goldfield, creating skilled employment and opportunities for local businesses while contributing to the critical supply deficit of antimony,” said Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD.

Alaska Moves From Permits to Pits

In Alaska, Nova Minerals Corp (NYSE American: NVA) (ASX: NVA) said on October 27 that it received final approvals from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources for the Plan of Operations and Reclamation Plan for its antimony project, completing the project's permitting process within approximately three months of submission and clearing the way for construction and development activities targeting production in 2027. The project is supported by $43.4 million in Department of War funding.

“Securing our final permits is a major milestone for Nova, moving our Alaska antimony project from development planning toward construction and targeted production in 2027,” said Christopher Gerteisen, CEO of Nova Minerals.

Also in Alaska, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) (NYSE Texas: UAMY) announced the completion of a new technical report on its Nolan Creek gold-antimony deposit, which it acquired through a trustee's sale on January 30, 2026, and said mining operations began in October with the excavation of an exploration bulk sample of approximately 1,000 tons, to be trucked to its flotation mill in Radersburg, Montana.

“This is another example of USAC's 'fast track' approach to mining methods. Having only acquired this property earlier this year, and operating in a weather environment that is difficult at best, we will be moving approximately 1,000 tons of lode ore (antimony and gold) from the underground mine for processing to our in-house flotation mill located in Radersburg, Montana, in preparation for sales during the months of November and December this year,” said Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of United States Antimony.

Gold-Antimony at Scale

In Idaho, Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA), which is developing the gold-antimony Stibnite project, said on October 26 that it had been awarded up to $40 million in U.S. Army funding over 36 months, structured as a cost-share program, to evaluate producing tungsten concentrate at the historical Stibnite Mining District. The initial 18-month phase is expected to cost approximately $18 million, shared equally, and the company said the award brings total U.S. government awards to Perpetua for critical minerals to $126 million since 2022.

“Resilient mineral solutions start here in America. The U.S. Army's additional investment in a historically proven American tungsten source at Stibnite underscores the growing strategic value of Stibnite's mineral endowment and continues to strengthen the partnerships supporting Perpetua's future. Historical production and recent exploration results suggest Stibnite has the potential to be one of the world's highest-grade tungsten sources,” said Jon Cherry, President & CEO of Perpetua Resources.

In Australia, Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX: ALK) (TSX: ALK) (OTCQX: ALKRY) reported in its September quarter report that it produced 39,823 ounces of gold and 396 tonnes of antimony, including output from its Costerfield Gold-Antimony Operations in Victoria, where processing set successive monthly throughput records during the quarter. The company reported A$459 million in cash, bullion and listed investments and fiscal 2027 production guidance of 163,000 to 177,000 gold equivalent ounces.

“It has been a solid start to FY27 for Alkane, producing 39,823 ounces of gold and 396 tonnes of antimony (40,740 ounces of gold equivalent) for the quarter at an AISC of $2,805 per ounce, below our full year cost guidance range,” said Nic Earner, Managing Director and CEO of Alkane.

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

Gold and antimony names can move on a permit decision, a funding award or a production report, and attention often builds before the crowd notices. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow and trending tickers as they form. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Article Source: RUA GOLD Inc. news releases dated July 30, August 4, September 8 and November 5, 2026.

Contact Information:

usa-newsroom.com

Media Contact:...

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This article is being distributed by USA Newsroom, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited (“MEL”), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. MEL has been paid a fee directly by RUA GOLD Inc. for RUA GOLD Inc. advertising and digital media services. MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by RUA GOLD Inc.

This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

MEL and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of RUA GOLD Inc., but reserve the right to, and will, buy and sell shares of RUA GOLD Inc. at any time without further notice, commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of RUA GOLD Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful: investing in securities carries a high degree of risk, and you may lose some or all of your investment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Permitting and Technical Information. Submission of a substantive application under New Zealand's Fast-track Approvals Act 2024 does not constitute approval of the Auld Creek Project. The application remains subject to a completeness and scope assessment, appointment of an expert panel, the panel's assessment, any requests for further information, potential suspensions and any appeals, and there is no certainty that approvals will be granted or on what conditions. The Company's target of receiving key approvals by mid-2027 and its targets for an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and a Pre-Feasibility Study in the fourth quarter of 2026 and for Glamorgan drilling are the Company's own targets and may change. Any decision to proceed with development will be subject to the results of technical and economic studies, receipt of the necessary approvals, financing and a final investment decision. RUA GOLD Inc. has not declared any mineral reserve at Auld Creek. According to the Company, its technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 who is Chief Operating Officer and a director of RUA GOLD Inc. and is therefore not independent; the qualified person has not reviewed or approved this article. Information attributed to New Zealand's Fast-track Approvals website, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the U.S. Geological Survey and China's Ministry of Commerce is as published by those sources. Permits, awards, production, resource values and other disclosures of other companies referenced in this article are as reported by those companies, are not indicative of results at any RUA GOLD Inc. property, and resource values reported by other companies may be stated before mining, processing and recovery costs. Readers should review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at

Eagle Eye Disclosure. Eagle Eye is an investor signal-intelligence platform affiliated with the publisher of this article, and this reference constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Eagle Eye is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the platform or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Data provided in the platform is for informational purposes only and may be delayed. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.

Forward-Looking Statements: This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected”,“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's continuous disclosure filings, including filings on SEDAR+ and, where applicable, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this publication are made as of the date hereof and MEL undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

SOURCE USA Newsroom