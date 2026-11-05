THE BOOK MARKETER ANNOUNCES SHARIQUE ZEA's NEW FANTASY ADVENTURE LIONBORN AND THE SECRET OF DARK RIDER ARRIVES THIS NOVEMBER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest thrilling Lionborn adventure takes young readers deeper into a world of magic, danger, friendship and self-discovery

London, ENGLAND, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young fantasy readers are invited to return to the magical world of Arborea this November with The Book Marketer's release of LIONBORN AND THE SECRET OF DARK RIDER, the eagerly anticipated second book in Sharique Zea's LIONBORN trilogy.







Sharique Zea

Aimed at readers aged 10 and above, the new adventure follows Fionn Hurley as his increasingly complicated connection to the magical realm of Arborea draws him into a dangerous new mystery.

Fionn thought life between London and Arborea couldn't surprise him anymore. He was wrong.

When his bonded shadow-beast suddenly whisks him back to Arborea and into a village engulfed in flames, Fionn begins to fear that a banished enemy has returned. As he and his friends continue their studies at Arborea's school of magic, they face unpredictable powers, intense magical training and a baby dragon that now depends on Fionn.

But there are more troubling mysteries to solve.

An aunt who suddenly seems unable to stand him, strange visions and unsettling clues begin to suggest that Fionn's connection to Arborea may run much deeper than he ever imagined.

With danger closing in, Fionn realises that finding the real threat may be the only way to stop it before it finds him. To do so, he must earn a coveted place on a magical investigations team.

Packed with magic, adventure, courage and friendship, LIONBORN AND THE SECRET OF DARK RIDER continues Fionn's journey from uncertainty towards confidence while introducing readers to new mysteries and challenges within the magical world of Arborea.

The book explores themes of bravery, perseverance, friendship, belonging, identity and self-discovery, with a fast-paced adventure designed to appeal to readers aged 10–14 who enjoy magic, action and mythical creatures.

The second book in the planned LIONBORN trilogy, LIONBORN AND THE SECRET OF DARK RIDER follows the success of the first novel, LIONBORN, which received praise from a diverse range of children's book review publications.

LIONBORN AND THE SECRET OF DARK RIDER will be published on 5 November 2026 in ebook, paperback, hardback and audiobook formats. The pre-order on Amazon can be found here.

ABOUT SHARIQUE ZEA

Sharique Zea is the author of the LIONBORN series, a middle-grade fantasy adventure series combining magic, mythical creatures, friendship and self-discovery. LIONBORN AND THE SECRET OF DARK RIDER is the second book in the planned trilogy.

About The Book Marketer

The Book Marketer (thebookmarketer.pro) is a support service for new writers, run by established authors. We have a network of seasoned authors, skilled book marketers, publishers, copy-editors, designers, and social media experts who work together to guide authors just starting out. We offer training and online coaching sessions to help writers navigate the world of self-publishing, organise book launches, develop marketing strategies, and build their author platforms.

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