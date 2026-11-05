Latentview Analytics Strengthens Leadership To Drive Growth And Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Internal elevations, expanded portfolios in Consumer, Financial, and Tech verticals to sharpen LatentView's AI go-to-market and industry focus

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latent View Analytics Limited (BSE: 543542 | NSE: LATENTVIEW), an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm, today announced a strengthened leadership team to sharpen its AI go-to-market and industry focus with internal elevations and expanded portfolios. Boobesh Ramadurai has been promoted to Chief Alliance Officer & Head-Digital Native Business, and Parijat Banerjee to Chief Client Officer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences & Hi-Tech (Consumer Tech). Venky Ramesh, Chief Client Officer, Consumer Ecosystem, adds Communications & Devices to his portfolio.







Announcing the strategic developments, Sonal Ramrakhiani, Chief Executive Officer, LatentView Analytics, said,“Our focus has always been to anticipate where our clients are going and help them get there faster. We are making deliberate moves to accelerate our next chapter of growth: scaling our AI capabilities, deepening strategic client partnerships, and expanding into new markets to stay ahead of evolving business needs.”

Boobesh Ramadurai, Chief Alliance Officer & Head - Digital Native Business

Boobesh will be scaling the company's partnerships with hyperscalers, data platforms, and AI innovators, accelerating joint go-to-market motions and co-developing AI offerings. He will also continue to lead LatentView's Digital Native Business.

An expert in digital growth, AI innovation, and data science industrialization, Boobesh's tenure of more than 15 years at LatentView spans multiple delivery and commercial leadership tiers. Most recently, as Vice President for Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, he led LatentView's technology-sector business across key markets while building the organization's Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Boobesh said,“Enterprises want AI that is built for their business. We have forged strong partnerships with companies in the ecosystem. My priority is to take these alliances further, co-creating strategic AI offerings that combine leading platforms with our data and domain expertise, and bringing them to clients faster. Our Digital Native Business is where partners, platforms and our own expertise meet, turning AI ambition into the next generation of category leaders.”

Parijat Banerjee, Chief Client Officer - Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences & Hi-Tech (Consumer Tech)

Expanding LatentView's reach in the regulated sectors, Parijat will strengthen client relationships across Financial Services, and Healthcare & Life Sciences, with Hi-Tech (Consumer Tech) added to his remit. He brings over two decades of expertise in digital transformation, advanced analytics, and institutional growth across financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and technology.

Over the past five years at LatentView, Parijat built the Financial Services (BFSI) business and now heads the company's recent strategic foray into the Healthcare & Life Sciences sectors.

On his appointment, Parijat said,“Regulated industries have the most to gain from AI, and the least room for error. Our financial services business has shown what AI can deliver when it is built on the foundation of trust and governance. Healthcare and Life Sciences hold even greater promise, and I'm excited to lead LatentView into this new space. Expanding into Hi-Tech (Consumer Tech), I look forward to bringing together the inherent synergies across some of the fastest-moving businesses in the world.”

Venky Ramesh, Chief Client Officer - Consumer Ecosystem, Communications & Devices

Venky expands his leadership mandate at LatentView Analytics to include Communications & Devices alongside his existing Consumer Ecosystem portfolio that spans CPG, Retail & Marketplaces, and Manufacturing & Automotive. He brings over two decades of experience driving transformative, profitable growth across consumer industries.

Since joining the company in November 2025, Venky has focused on scaling the Consumer Ecosystem business, strengthening strategic client partnerships and leading the integration of Decision Point to build a unified growth platform across industries and geographies.

Commenting on his expanded role, Venky said,“As consumers interact with businesses through more devices, platforms and channels than ever before, the opportunity lies in helping businesses across the ecosystem work together to create greater value. Bringing Communications & Devices alongside our Consumer Ecosystem portfolio creates new opportunities to combine deep industry understanding with enterprise technology and AI capabilities. Our focus remains on helping clients translate strategy into execution, vision into value realization, and data into EBITDA, at scale.”

As AI moves from experimentation to the core of the enterprise, LatentView remains focused on helping its clients make better, faster decisions with data and AI.

ABOUT LATENTVIEW

Latent View Analytics (LatentView) is a global AI-first data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The Company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimise investment decisions. With AI-powered analytics, data engineering, and decision intelligence capabilities, LatentView helps organisations turn actionable insights into accurate decisions and measurable business outcomes. A trusted worldwide enterprise partner to over 40 Fortune 500 companies, LatentView operates in the Technology, CPG, Industrials, Financial Services, and Retail sectors. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbour

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are projected by these forward-looking statements. LatentView Analytics Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements that may be made by us from time to time by us or on our behalf.

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