GIL Investors Who Lost Money: Dec. 14 Deadline In Gildan Activewear Securities Class Action Hagens Berman
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Did you buy Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) stock between Feb. 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026? Hagens Berman, a national trial law firm focused on securities fraud and shareholder rights, alerts investors that a securities class action has been filed in federal court on behalf of investors who bought GIL shares during that period.If you bought GIL on the NYSE during that period and lost money, submit your GIL losses
- Class Period: Feb. 19, 2025 – June 15, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 14, 2026 (39 days away) Eligible shares: Purchased on the NYSE Visit: Contact the Firm: ... | 844-916-0895
WHAT HAPPENED TO GIL STOCK?
On June 16, 2026, activist short seller Jehoshaphat Research published a forensic report accusing Gildan of channel stuffing and aggressive early sales recognition. GIL shares fell $11.62, or 18.75%, to close at $50.35 that day on heavy volume.
WHAT THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES
The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Gildan and certain executives made false or misleading statements about the company's financial condition, internal controls and the true drivers of its sales growth. Specifically, it alleges the defendants concealed that:Gildan pushed excess inventory onto wholesalers and distributors to inflate reported sales and organic growth; Revenue growth came from unsustainable inventory pull-forwards rather than real market share gains; and Disclosures tied to Gildan's acquisition of HanesBrands overstated expected synergies and growth while concealing elevated Days Sales Outstanding and distributor saturation.
“Our investigation is focused on whether Gildan may have engaged in improper sales and revenue recognition practices,” said Reed Kathrein
WHAT GIL INVESTORS CAN DO NOW
Investors who bought GIL stock during the Class Period and lost money may ask the court to appoint them Lead Plaintiff by Dec. 14, 2026.
- Submit your GIL losses )) Or contact Reed Kathrein directly at 844-916-0895 or ....
Former HanesBrands shareholders: If you received Gildan shares when Gildan acquired HanesBrands in December 2025, report your holdings to the firm
Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information about Gildan should consider assisting the investigation or the SEC Whistleblower program, which can reward those who provide original information with up to 30% of a successful SEC recovery. Call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.
Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...
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