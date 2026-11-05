GIL Investors Who Lost Money: Dec. 14 Deadline In Gildan Activewear Securities Class Action Hagens Berman

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information about Gildan should consider assisting the investigation or the SEC Whistleblower program, which can reward those who provide original information with up to 30% of a successful SEC recovery. Call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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