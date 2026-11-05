Trainsec Academy Expands Access To Advanced Cybersecurity Training In November, Covering Windows Internals, Malware Analysis, Detection Engineering And Hardware Hacking

MENAFN - GetNews)"TrainSec Academy announces its November 2026 sale on individual cybersecurity courses."Training in Windows internals, malware analysis, detection engineering, hardware hacking and systems programming is available at 40% off with code BF2026 for the whole month of November.

Tenafly, NJ - November 5, 2026 - TrainSec Academy (), an online cybersecurity training provider, today announced that its individual pre-recorded courses are available at 40% off with the code BF2026 from November 1 to November 30, 2026. The discounted courses are listed on the TrainSec Black Friday cyber security courses page: /cybersecurity-courses-black-friday-2026/

The sale covers 44 courses taught by Pavel Yosifovich, Uriel Kosayev and Amichai Yifrach. It runs for the whole month of November, giving security teams, researchers and developers time to plan their training for the coming year. Each course includes lifetime access, self-paced video lessons and a Credly digital certificate on completion.

Examples of courses included in the sale, with sale price and regular price in US dollars, as listed on the Black Friday page:

Malware analysis and EDR: EDR Internals: Research & Development, taught by Uriel Kosayev and Pavel Yosifovich, $1,260 (regular price $2,100); Malware Analysis and Development, taught by Pavel Yosifovich and Uriel Kosayev, $534 (regular price $890).

Cyber defense and response: Detection Engineering Professional: Attack Simulation & Defense, taught by Uriel Kosayev, $420 (regular price $700); Cybersecurity Foundations: Systems, Networking & Active Directory, taught by Uriel Kosayev, $210 (regular price $350).

Windows internals and kernel: Advanced Windows Kernel Programming, $162 (regular price $270); Windows Internals: Day 1 of 5, $120 (regular price $199); and Mastering WinDbg, $105 (regular price $175), all taught by Pavel Yosifovich.

Programming: Rust Programming Masterclass and Modern C++ Programming, both taught by Pavel Yosifovich, $414 each (regular price $690 each).

Hardware hacking: Hardware Hacking Expert, Level 2: UART Hacking, $150 (regular price $250); and Bluetooth & BLE: Deep Dive into Protocols and Security, $120 (regular price $200), both taught by Amichai Yifrach. Single hardware hacking classes start at $30 during the sale, and protocol classes such as JTAG, SPI and I2C are $60.

To use the discount, customers choose a course on the Black Friday page (/cybersecurity-courses-black-friday-2026/), enter the code BF2026 at checkout and can start learning at their own pace. The offer is valid until November 30, 2026. Live events, learning paths, bundles and subscriptions are not included.

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About TrainSec

TrainSec Academy () is an online cybersecurity training provider specializing in Windows internals, malware analysis and development, detection engineering, hardware hacking and systems programming. Its instructors include Pavel Yosifovich, co-author of Windows Internals and author of Windows Kernel Programming; Uriel Kosayev, a malware analysis and security research specialist; and Amichai Yifrach, a hardware hacking expert. TrainSec offers pre-recorded video courses, live workshops and learning paths, with Credly digital certificates on completion. TrainSec is operated by Scorpio Software LLC, Tenafly, New Jersey.