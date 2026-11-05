Energy Exemplar Unveils PLEXOS® Intelligence, The AI-Powered Energy Decision Platform

The most ambitious launch in the company's 27-year history brings AI into every step of the energy modeling workflow, from preparing data to explaining results.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Energy Exemplar has launched PLEXOSIntelligence, giving energy teams the ability to run more scenarios before regulatory and market deadlines by turning work that once took days and multiple handoffs into a single working session.The results are already showing up: American Electric Power (AEP) used PLEXOS Intelligence to cut data updates for its integrated resource plan (IRP) from three weeks to three days.DEMAND FOR ANALYSIS IS OUTPACING CAPACITYData center load growth, variable renewables and storage, and constrained transmission are making the grid harder to plan and operate, while faster-moving markets and policy changes mean studies go stale sooner. Yet the deepest analysis rests with a small number of experts who spend days or weeks preparing data and setting up studies before the real work begins. The result: resource plans, regulatory filings, investment cases, and trading positions are decided on only the scenarios there was time to run."Energy decisions have never moved faster or carried higher stakes, and the experts behind them are stretched thin," said Prajval Parthasarathy, President and COO of Energy Exemplar. "PLEXOS Intelligence is the biggest launch in our company's history. For 27 years, PLEXOS has been the engine behind the industry's biggest energy decisions. With PLEXOS Intelligence, AI built on PLEXOS and energy systems expertise now works alongside energy teams, inside their own models, so they can explore more options, answer inside the decision window, and stand behind every result."MORE DECISIONS, MADE INSIDE THE DECISION WINDOWAnalysts describe what they need in plain language, and PLEXOS Intelligence prepares and validates the data, updates the model, runs simulations at scale, and explains what drives the results. Work that used to take days and several handoffs now happens in a single working session. Recurring studies rerun on their own, and once results are approved, planners, traders, and executives can ask questions and explore what-ifs without modeling experience.That time goes back into the decision. Teams can run more scenarios and sensitivities ahead of regulatory deadlines and refresh market fundamentals and price forecasts before opportunities pass.LESS RISK IN EVERY RESULTEvery answer comes from real simulations on the PLEXOS engine, optimized against the physical constraints of each customer's system. Built-in checks validate every change before anything runs, and every edit is versioned and traceable. Analysts stay in control, approving each step or reviewing every decision afterward. The result is analysis that holds up to regulators and internal review.Customer data is never used to train AI models. PLEXOS Intelligence runs in isolated tenants hosted in regional Azure data centers in North America, Europe, Australia, and India, and Energy Exemplar holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications.RESULTS IN PRODUCTIONAEP used PLEXOS Intelligence on the production workbook behind its IRP, cutting candidate-resource data updates from three weeks to three days. PLEXOS Intelligence handled 70% to 80% of the input work, and flagged batteries set up as generators for the team to review before any model ran. For AEP, that means more IRP scenarios before regulatory deadlines."[PLEXOS Intelligence] keeps getting better by the day. Right now, we think of it as another member of the team," said Mohamed Abukaram, Director, Resource Planning & Operational Analysis at AEP.Energy Exemplar's own data team, using PLEXOS Intelligence across six workflows, worked 2x to 8x faster, saved about 198 analyst-hours in one month, and cut short-term price-forecast errors by more than a third, from 13.7% to 8.8%.AVAILABILITYPLEXOS Intelligence is available now, and existing PLEXOS customers can start a trial today. To see it in action or request a demo, visit: .ABOUT ENERGY EXEMPLAREnergy Exemplar's mission is "Empowering Transformative Energy Decisions." Energy Exemplar was founded in 1999 in Adelaide, Australia, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its award-winning portfolio includes PLEXOS, the modeling and simulation platform trusted for 27+ years by utilities, system operators, developers, traders, and consultants worldwide, along with Aurora, Adapt2, and SIMONE. With PLEXOSIntelligence, the energy decision platform, Energy Exemplar embeds AI across the modeling workflow, so teams can move from modeled data to their next decision in minutes, with results they can defend. Learn more at .###

Lindsey Paschal

Energy Exemplar

+1 208-255-3900

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Energy Exemplar Unveils PLEXOS® Intelligence, the AI-Powered Energy Decision Platform News Provided By Energy Exemplar November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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