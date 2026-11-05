Lions Park Denture Clinic Receives 13Th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award In Southern Alberta

- Dhiren Bharadia, Owner and Denturist at Lions Park Denture ClinicCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Lions Park Denture Clinic has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Denturists category for Southern Alberta. The recognition marks the clinic's 13th consecutive Consumer Choice Award and celebrates 37 years of helping Calgarians eat, speak and live more comfortably with personalized denture care.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award for the 13th consecutive year is an incredible honour,” said Dhiren Bharadia, Owner and Denturist at Lions Park Denture Clinic.“Dentures affect so many parts of everyday life, from enjoying a meal and speaking comfortably to simply feeling confident when you smile. We take the time to understand each patient's situation, answer their questions and help them find a solution that feels right for them. To have that approach recognized year after year by consumers in Southern Alberta means a great deal to us.”Proper fit is central to the clinic's approach. Tooth loss and poorly fitting dentures can affect much more than appearance, influencing how comfortably a person can eat, speak and go about daily life. Lions Park Denture Clinic evaluates each patient individually and works to create dentures that provide a natural appearance while supporting comfort and function.The clinic provides complete, partial, and transitional dentures, along with relines, adjustments, maintenance and repairs. For patients considering implant-supported options, the clinic provides implant-retained dentures designed to improve stability and function. Its services also extend beyond dentures to include custom athletic mouth guards and anti-snoring devices, allowing the team to address additional oral needs for patients across different ages and lifestyles.While denture materials and techniques have evolved considerably since Lions Park Denture Clinic first opened, the clinic continues to place significant importance on the consultation itself. Patients are encouraged to discuss their concerns, goals and questions before deciding on treatment, allowing recommendations to be based on their individual oral condition and needs.That personalized approach has remained consistent as the clinic has adopted newer technologies and products over the years. Rather than treating dentures as a one-size-fits-all product, Lions Park Denture Clinic focuses on finding the appropriate combination of fit, function and appearance for the individual patient.The clinic's connection to the community also extends beyond its practice. Lions Park Denture Clinic is a member of Rotary International and proud supporter of the Calgary Food Bank and Veterans Association Food Bank. The clinic is also involved with the Loloma Foundation, providing dental support to rural communities in the South Pacific.From its beginnings as one of the first businesses in Lions Park Plaza to 37 years of serving Calgary patients from the same location, Lions Park Denture Clinic has built its history one relationship at a time. Its 13th consecutive Consumer Choice Award recognizes that longevity and an approach to denture care focused on helping people feel comfortable with something they rely on every day.For more information, visit or their Consumer Choice Award profile.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Lions Park Denture Clinic Receives 13th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta News Provided By Consumer Choice Award November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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