Riverton Couple Brings Greenlight Mobility To Salt Lake Valley

Finance, Customer Service Pros Purchase Franchise's 10th Location

- Dustin McLeod, GreenLight Mobility of Salt Lake ValleySALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GreenLight Mobility, a home-modification franchise that keeps families together despite mobility challenges, announced today it will open its 10th location nationwide in the Salt Lake Valley in Utah, signing a couple with finance and customer service expertise as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneurs Dustin and Tida McLeod, who live in Riverton, Utah, purchased a GreenLight Mobility franchise to capitalize on their experience. Dustin's work in finance included process improvement, streamlining workflows and identifying opportunities to make operations more efficient. Tida's customer service background has given her extensive experience working with people and helping address their needs.“After researching several franchise opportunities and taking more than six months to consider our options, we chose GreenLight Mobility because the work felt meaningful,” said Dustin about the motivation behind the decision to invest in the franchise.“We wanted a business that would allow us to provide practical solutions that help people live safely in their homes, rather than pursuing an opportunity based solely on its financial potential.”GreenLight offers a franchise opportunity at the intersection of healthcare, home modifications and aging-in-place solutions. Unlike traditional contracting businesses, the healthcare-centric, franchise model blends clinical insight with home modification expertise, allowing franchisees to serve a growing number of seniors and individuals with limited mobility. Assessments are performed by or under the direction of a licensed healthcare professional, such as a certified occupational therapy assistant (COTA) or a physical therapist (PT)–not a salesperson.“The GreenLight Mobility franchise model continues to attract caring professionals from various industries who are committed to a high level of personalized service, which enables more seniors to age in their own home and more disabled individuals to retain a level of independence by providing mobility and accessibility solutions,” said Oakscale's Director of Development Jessica Thomas, who oversees sales for GreenLight Mobility.“As a franchise sales organization (FSO), Oakscale helps franchisors and franchisees realize their vision with a complete package of award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”GreenLight Mobility Salt Lake Valley will serve Salt Lake City, including communities on the eastern side of the Valley, such as Alpine, American Fork, Cottonwood Heights, Draper, Eagle Mountain, Highland, Holladay, Lehi, Midvale, Midway, Millcreek, Park City/Kamas, Pleasant Grove, Riverton, Taylorsville and West Jordan.“The combination of a meaningful service and a professional, solutions-oriented approach stood out to us,” Tida said.“GreenLight Mobility focuses on assessing people's needs and recommending appropriate solutions to help them live safely at home. We felt this approach offered something distinctive compared with other business opportunities we considered.”Dustin added:“We were also attracted to the opportunity to join a growing franchise system. We are excited about the possibility of growing alongside the organization and contributing to its continued development. We were impressed by the leadership and their commitment to helping people and building the business.”GreenLight Mobility is the brainchild of founders Gregg and Karen Frank, a licensed occupational therapist and a physical therapist, respectively. Since 2007, the couple has helped more than 10,000 families remain in their homes, despite mobility limitations. The company's headquarters is based in Randolph, New Jersey.7 Reasons Why Finance, Customer Service Pros Choose GreenLightIn addition to a protected territory, the growing franchise delivers several benefits to franchisees to support sustainable success:--Purpose Driven: GreenLight keeps families safe and together in their own home.--Diverse Revenue Streams: GreenLight franchises provide stairlifts, ramps, grab bars, bathroom modifications and equipment rentals.--High Margins: GreenLight provides existing relationships with top-tier suppliers of mobility solutions, often with negotiated pricing and manufacturer support.--Healthcare Centric: In GreenLight's model, COTAs and/or PTs access each request, which builds trust among clients and more referrals from area healthcare organizations.--Turnkey Training, Support: GreenLight offers 10-day comprehensive onboarding and field/vendor training programs. No prior medical or construction experience is required.--Compact Warehouse Model: A 1,000-square-foot footprint supports low overhead while enabling professional client interaction and localized inventory. It also allows for more inventory to be kept on hand for fast installs.--Fast-Growing Age-In-Place Market: The market is projected to grow from 107 billion in 2025 to 176 billion in 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights. One in five Americans will be 65 or older in 2030, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.“We see an opportunity to help people remain safe and independent in their own homes while providing solutions tailored to their individual needs,” Dustin said.“Being able to make a meaningful difference for people in our community, while building a business, was a major part of what attracted us to this territory.”If you are a business owner and would like to connect with Tida or Dustin, you can reach them via email at... or....If you would like more information about the GreenLight Mobility franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About GreenLight MobilityGreenLight Mobility keeps families together in their own homes–despite life's challenges–with home-modification services, such as stairlifts, ramps, grab bars, bathroom mods and rentals. The healthcare-centric model, which has helped more than 200 families, provides franchisees with comprehensive training, access to proprietary systems, approved product lines and national vendor relationships. For more information about GreenLight Mobility, visit our site or message us.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

Aimee Grau

Oakscale Franchise Partners

+1 646-760-9276

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Riverton Couple Brings GreenLight Mobility To Salt Lake Valley News Provided By Oakscale Franchise Partners November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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